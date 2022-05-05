How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/5/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Kyle Schwarber and Jeff McNeil will be among the stars on display when the Philadelphia Phillies face the New York Mets on Thursday at 6:45 PM ET, at Citizens Bank Park.
Phillies vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, May 5, 2022
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Phillies vs. Mets Batting Stats
- The Phillies' .244 batting average is sixth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies score the sixth-most runs in baseball (111 total, 4.4 per game).
- The Phillies rank 13th in the league with a .314 on-base percentage.
- The Mets have a team batting average of .255 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.
- The Mets are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking third with 115 total runs this season.
- No team gets on base better than the Mets, who have a league-best .337 OBP this season.
Phillies Impact Players
- Bryce Harper has seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks while hitting .232.
- Harper ranks 32nd in homers and 21st in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Schwarber been a consistent power bat this season, as he paces his team with seven home runs and 16 RBI.
- Schwarber is fourth in homers and 18th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Nicholas Castellanos paces the Phillies' lineup with a .307 batting average.
- Alec Bohm is batting .297 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
Mets Impact Players
- Francisco Lindor has been key for New York with 24 hits, an OBP of .339 plus a slugging percentage of .404.
- Lindor ranks 32nd in home runs and 32nd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- McNeil leads New York in batting with a .337 average.
- McNeil ranks 170th in home runs and 94th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
- Pete Alonso leads New York in home runs (five) and runs batted in (21) this season while batting .257.
- Starling Marte is batting .255 with an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .347 this season.
Phillies and Mets Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/29/2022
Mets
L 3-0
Away
4/30/2022
Mets
W 4-1
Away
5/1/2022
Mets
L 10-6
Away
5/3/2022
Rangers
L 6-4
Home
5/4/2022
Rangers
L 2-1
Home
5/5/2022
Mets
-
Home
5/6/2022
Mets
-
Home
5/7/2022
Mets
-
Home
5/8/2022
Mets
-
Home
5/9/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/10/2022
Mariners
-
Away
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/1/2022
Phillies
W 10-6
Home
5/2/2022
Braves
L 5-2
Home
5/3/2022
Braves
W 5-4
Home
5/3/2022
Braves
W 3-0
Home
5/4/2022
Braves
L 9-2
Home
5/5/2022
Phillies
-
Away
5/6/2022
Phillies
-
Away
5/7/2022
Phillies
-
Away
5/8/2022
Phillies
-
Away
5/10/2022
Nationals
-
Away
5/11/2022
Nationals
-
Away
(Sign up now for a free trial.)