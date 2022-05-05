How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/5/2022

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 1, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) is greeted by catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) after hitting his second home run of the game in the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

May 1, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) is greeted by catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) after hitting his second home run of the game in the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Schwarber and Jeff McNeil will be among the stars on display when the Philadelphia Phillies face the New York Mets on Thursday at 6:45 PM ET, at Citizens Bank Park.

Phillies vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:45 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Phillies vs. Mets Batting Stats

  • The Phillies' .244 batting average is sixth-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies score the sixth-most runs in baseball (111 total, 4.4 per game).
  • The Phillies rank 13th in the league with a .314 on-base percentage.
  • The Mets have a team batting average of .255 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.
  • The Mets are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking third with 115 total runs this season.
  • No team gets on base better than the Mets, who have a league-best .337 OBP this season.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Bryce Harper has seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks while hitting .232.
  • Harper ranks 32nd in homers and 21st in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Schwarber been a consistent power bat this season, as he paces his team with seven home runs and 16 RBI.
  • Schwarber is fourth in homers and 18th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Nicholas Castellanos paces the Phillies' lineup with a .307 batting average.
  • Alec Bohm is batting .297 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Mets Impact Players

  • Francisco Lindor has been key for New York with 24 hits, an OBP of .339 plus a slugging percentage of .404.
  • Lindor ranks 32nd in home runs and 32nd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • McNeil leads New York in batting with a .337 average.
  • McNeil ranks 170th in home runs and 94th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
  • Pete Alonso leads New York in home runs (five) and runs batted in (21) this season while batting .257.
  • Starling Marte is batting .255 with an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .347 this season.

Phillies and Mets Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/29/2022

Mets

L 3-0

Away

4/30/2022

Mets

W 4-1

Away

5/1/2022

Mets

L 10-6

Away

5/3/2022

Rangers

L 6-4

Home

5/4/2022

Rangers

L 2-1

Home

5/5/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/6/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/7/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/8/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/9/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/10/2022

Mariners

-

Away

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/1/2022

Phillies

W 10-6

Home

5/2/2022

Braves

L 5-2

Home

5/3/2022

Braves

W 5-4

Home

5/3/2022

Braves

W 3-0

Home

5/4/2022

Braves

L 9-2

Home

5/5/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/6/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/7/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/8/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/10/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/11/2022

Nationals

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
5
2022

New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
6:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 3, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates with center Evan Rodrigues (9) and center Brian Boyle (11) and goaltender Louis Domingue (70) after game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Penguins vs. Rangers Game 2 Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS BASEBALL
College Baseball

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Matthew Beighle5 minutes ago
imago1002429061h
College Softball

How to Watch Pittsburgh at Duke in College Softball

By Matthew Beighle5 minutes ago
May 1, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) is greeted by catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) after hitting his second home run of the game in the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
May 1, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) is greeted by catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) after hitting his second home run of the game in the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
USATSI_18205791
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Phillies

By Evan Massey35 minutes ago
everton
Copa Sudamericana

Everton vs. São Paulo Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown50 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
Copa Libertadores

Fortaleza EC vs. CA River Plate Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Soccer

Clermont Foot 63 vs. Montpellier HSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy