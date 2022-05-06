Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Mets and Jeff McNeil ready for the second of a four-game series against Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday at Citizens Bank Park.
Mets vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, May 6, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Mets vs. Phillies Batting Stats
- The Mets' .256 batting average is second-best in MLB.
- The Mets are the third-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.6 runs per game (123 total).
- The Mets have a league-best .336 on-base percentage.
- The Phillies' .247 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.
- The Phillies have scored 118 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).
Mets Impact Players
- Francisco Lindor has swatted a team- leading five home runs.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Lindor ranks 22nd in homers and 20th in RBI.
- Starling Marte is batting .272 with four doubles, three home runs and three walks.
- Marte ranks 62nd in home runs and seventh in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- McNeil has racked up a team-high batting average of .348.
- Pete Alonso has posted a team-high five home runs and has driven in 21 runs.
Phillies Impact Players
- Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in runs batted in with 17 while batting .240.
- In all of MLB, Harper ranks 22nd in homers and 18th in RBI.
- Schwarber's seven home runs are most among Philadelphia batters. He's driven in 16 runs this season while slugging .483.
- Overall, Schwarber ranks sixth in homers and 20th in RBI this season.
- Nicholas Castellanos' batting average of .308 leads all Philadelphia hitters this season.
- Alec Bohm is batting .304 with an OBP of .358 and a slugging percentage of .449 this season.
Mets and Phillies Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/2/2022
Braves
L 5-2
Home
5/3/2022
Braves
W 5-4
Home
5/3/2022
Braves
W 3-0
Home
5/4/2022
Braves
L 9-2
Home
5/5/2022
Phillies
W 8-7
Away
5/6/2022
Phillies
-
Away
5/7/2022
Phillies
-
Away
5/8/2022
Phillies
-
Away
5/10/2022
Nationals
-
Away
5/11/2022
Nationals
-
Away
5/12/2022
Nationals
-
Away
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/30/2022
Mets
W 4-1
Away
5/1/2022
Mets
L 10-6
Away
5/3/2022
Rangers
L 6-4
Home
5/4/2022
Rangers
L 2-1
Home
5/5/2022
Mets
L 8-7
Home
5/6/2022
Mets
-
Home
5/7/2022
Mets
-
Home
5/8/2022
Mets
-
Home
5/9/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/10/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/11/2022
Mariners
-
Away
(Sign up now for a free trial.)