May 5, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and right fielder Starling Marte (6) celebrate the win against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets and Jeff McNeil ready for the second of a four-game series against Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday at Citizens Bank Park.

Mets vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, May 6, 2022

Friday, May 6, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mets vs. Phillies Batting Stats

The Mets' .256 batting average is second-best in MLB.

The Mets are the third-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.6 runs per game (123 total).

The Mets have a league-best .336 on-base percentage.

The Phillies' .247 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.

The Phillies have scored 118 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Phillies have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).

Mets Impact Players

Francisco Lindor has swatted a team- leading five home runs.

Among all hitters in MLB, Lindor ranks 22nd in homers and 20th in RBI.

Starling Marte is batting .272 with four doubles, three home runs and three walks.

Marte ranks 62nd in home runs and seventh in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

McNeil has racked up a team-high batting average of .348.

Pete Alonso has posted a team-high five home runs and has driven in 21 runs.

Phillies Impact Players

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in runs batted in with 17 while batting .240.

In all of MLB, Harper ranks 22nd in homers and 18th in RBI.

Schwarber's seven home runs are most among Philadelphia batters. He's driven in 16 runs this season while slugging .483.

Overall, Schwarber ranks sixth in homers and 20th in RBI this season.

Nicholas Castellanos' batting average of .308 leads all Philadelphia hitters this season.

Alec Bohm is batting .304 with an OBP of .358 and a slugging percentage of .449 this season.

Mets and Phillies Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/2/2022 Braves L 5-2 Home 5/3/2022 Braves W 5-4 Home 5/3/2022 Braves W 3-0 Home 5/4/2022 Braves L 9-2 Home 5/5/2022 Phillies W 8-7 Away 5/6/2022 Phillies - Away 5/7/2022 Phillies - Away 5/8/2022 Phillies - Away 5/10/2022 Nationals - Away 5/11/2022 Nationals - Away 5/12/2022 Nationals - Away

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/30/2022 Mets W 4-1 Away 5/1/2022 Mets L 10-6 Away 5/3/2022 Rangers L 6-4 Home 5/4/2022 Rangers L 2-1 Home 5/5/2022 Mets L 8-7 Home 5/6/2022 Mets - Home 5/7/2022 Mets - Home 5/8/2022 Mets - Home 5/9/2022 Mariners - Away 5/10/2022 Mariners - Away 5/11/2022 Mariners - Away

