Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 5, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and right fielder Starling Marte (6) celebrate the win against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will meet Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park, at 4:05 PM ET.

Mets vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mets vs. Phillies Batting Stats

  • The Mets have the second-best batting average in the league (.256).
  • The Mets score the fourth-most runs in baseball (123 total, 4.6 per game).
  • The Mets have a league-leading .336 on-base percentage.
  • The Phillies rank fifth in MLB with a .247 team batting average.
  • The Phillies have scored the seventh-most runs in the league this season with 118.
  • The Phillies have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).

Mets Impact Players

  • Lindor leads the Mets with five long balls.
  • Of all hitters in the majors, Lindor's home runs rank him 24th, and his RBI tally places him 23rd.
  • Starling Marte is batting .272 with four doubles, three home runs and three walks.
  • Marte ranks 63rd in homers in baseball and eighth in RBI.
  • Jeff McNeil has a team-high batting average of .348.
  • Pete Alonso paces the Mets in home runs (five) and runs batted in (21).

Phillies Impact Players

  • Harper is batting .240 for Philadelphia with a team-high 17 RBI.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Harper's home run total ranks 24th and his RBI tally ranks 19th.
  • Kyle Schwarber's seven home runs are most among Philadelphia batters. He's driven in 16 runs this season while slugging .483.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Schwarber is sixth in home runs and 23rd in RBI.
  • Nicholas Castellanos' batting average of .308 leads all Philadelphia hitters this season.
  • Alec Bohm is batting .304 with an OBP of .358 and a slugging percentage of .449 this season.

Mets and Phillies Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/2/2022

Braves

L 5-2

Home

5/3/2022

Braves

W 5-4

Home

5/3/2022

Braves

W 3-0

Home

5/4/2022

Braves

L 9-2

Home

5/5/2022

Phillies

W 8-7

Away

5/7/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/8/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/10/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/11/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/12/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/13/2022

Mariners

-

Home

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/30/2022

Mets

W 4-1

Away

5/1/2022

Mets

L 10-6

Away

5/3/2022

Rangers

L 6-4

Home

5/4/2022

Rangers

L 2-1

Home

5/5/2022

Mets

L 8-7

Home

5/7/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/8/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/9/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/10/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/11/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/12/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

How To Watch

May
7
2022

New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
May 5, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and right fielder Starling Marte (6) celebrate the win against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
