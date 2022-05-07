May 5, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and right fielder Starling Marte (6) celebrate the win against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will meet Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park, at 4:05 PM ET.

Mets vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Saturday, May 7, 2022 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mets vs. Phillies Batting Stats

The Mets have the second-best batting average in the league (.256).

The Mets score the fourth-most runs in baseball (123 total, 4.6 per game).

The Mets have a league-leading .336 on-base percentage.

The Phillies rank fifth in MLB with a .247 team batting average.

The Phillies have scored the seventh-most runs in the league this season with 118.

The Phillies have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).

Mets Impact Players

Lindor leads the Mets with five long balls.

Of all hitters in the majors, Lindor's home runs rank him 24th, and his RBI tally places him 23rd.

Starling Marte is batting .272 with four doubles, three home runs and three walks.

Marte ranks 63rd in homers in baseball and eighth in RBI.

Jeff McNeil has a team-high batting average of .348.

Pete Alonso paces the Mets in home runs (five) and runs batted in (21).

Phillies Impact Players

Harper is batting .240 for Philadelphia with a team-high 17 RBI.

Among all batters in MLB, Harper's home run total ranks 24th and his RBI tally ranks 19th.

Kyle Schwarber's seven home runs are most among Philadelphia batters. He's driven in 16 runs this season while slugging .483.

Among all MLB hitters, Schwarber is sixth in home runs and 23rd in RBI.

Nicholas Castellanos' batting average of .308 leads all Philadelphia hitters this season.

Alec Bohm is batting .304 with an OBP of .358 and a slugging percentage of .449 this season.

Mets and Phillies Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/2/2022 Braves L 5-2 Home 5/3/2022 Braves W 5-4 Home 5/3/2022 Braves W 3-0 Home 5/4/2022 Braves L 9-2 Home 5/5/2022 Phillies W 8-7 Away 5/7/2022 Phillies - Away 5/8/2022 Phillies - Away 5/10/2022 Nationals - Away 5/11/2022 Nationals - Away 5/12/2022 Nationals - Away 5/13/2022 Mariners - Home

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/30/2022 Mets W 4-1 Away 5/1/2022 Mets L 10-6 Away 5/3/2022 Rangers L 6-4 Home 5/4/2022 Rangers L 2-1 Home 5/5/2022 Mets L 8-7 Home 5/7/2022 Mets - Home 5/8/2022 Mets - Home 5/9/2022 Mariners - Away 5/10/2022 Mariners - Away 5/11/2022 Mariners - Away 5/12/2022 Dodgers - Away

