How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/8/2022

May 5, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and right fielder Starling Marte (6) celebrate the win against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Bassitt and Zach Eflin will each get the start when the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies square off on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park, at 12:35 PM ET.

Mets vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, May 8, 2022

Sunday, May 8, 2022 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)

SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mets vs. Phillies Batting Stats

The Mets are third in the league with a .256 batting average.

The Mets are the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.6 runs per game (123 total).

The Mets are the top team in MLB play this season with a .336 on-base percentage.

The Phillies' .247 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.

The Phillies rank 11th in the league with 118 total runs scored this season.

The Phillies have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

Francisco Lindor paces the Mets with five long balls.

Lindor is 25th in home runs and 27th in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Starling Marte is hitting .272 with four doubles, three home runs and three walks.

Marte is 68th in homers and ninth in RBI among MLB hitters this season.

Jeff McNeil has accumulated a team-best batting average of .348.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets in home runs (five) and runs batted in (21).

Phillies Impact Players

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in runs batted in with 17 and has a batting average of .240.

Among all hitters in the majors, Harper's home run total is 25th and his RBI tally is 22nd.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in home runs with seven while driving in 16 runs and slugging .483.

Schwarber ranks sixth among all batters in the majors in homers, and 27th in RBI.

Nicholas Castellanos is batting .308 to lead Philadelphia, while adding four homers and 15 runs batted in this season.

Alec Bohm is batting .304 with an OBP of .358 and a slugging percentage of .449 this season.

Mets and Phillies Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/2/2022 Braves L 5-2 Home 5/3/2022 Braves W 5-4 Home 5/3/2022 Braves W 3-0 Home 5/4/2022 Braves L 9-2 Home 5/5/2022 Phillies W 8-7 Away 5/8/2022 Phillies - Away 5/8/2022 Phillies - Away 5/10/2022 Nationals - Away 5/11/2022 Nationals - Away 5/12/2022 Nationals - Away 5/13/2022 Mariners - Home

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/30/2022 Mets W 4-1 Away 5/1/2022 Mets L 10-6 Away 5/3/2022 Rangers L 6-4 Home 5/4/2022 Rangers L 2-1 Home 5/5/2022 Mets L 8-7 Home 5/8/2022 Mets - Home 5/8/2022 Mets - Home 5/9/2022 Mariners - Away 5/10/2022 Mariners - Away 5/11/2022 Mariners - Away 5/12/2022 Dodgers - Away

