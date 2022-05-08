How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/8/2022

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 5, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and right fielder Starling Marte (6) celebrate the win against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

May 5, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and right fielder Starling Marte (6) celebrate the win against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Bassitt and Zach Eflin will each get the start when the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies square off on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park, at 12:35 PM ET.

Mets vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mets vs. Phillies Batting Stats

  • The Mets are third in the league with a .256 batting average.
  • The Mets are the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.6 runs per game (123 total).
  • The Mets are the top team in MLB play this season with a .336 on-base percentage.
  • The Phillies' .247 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.
  • The Phillies rank 11th in the league with 118 total runs scored this season.
  • The Phillies have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

  • Francisco Lindor paces the Mets with five long balls.
  • Lindor is 25th in home runs and 27th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Starling Marte is hitting .272 with four doubles, three home runs and three walks.
  • Marte is 68th in homers and ninth in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
  • Jeff McNeil has accumulated a team-best batting average of .348.
  • Pete Alonso leads the Mets in home runs (five) and runs batted in (21).

Phillies Impact Players

  • Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in runs batted in with 17 and has a batting average of .240.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Harper's home run total is 25th and his RBI tally is 22nd.
  • Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in home runs with seven while driving in 16 runs and slugging .483.
  • Schwarber ranks sixth among all batters in the majors in homers, and 27th in RBI.
  • Nicholas Castellanos is batting .308 to lead Philadelphia, while adding four homers and 15 runs batted in this season.
  • Alec Bohm is batting .304 with an OBP of .358 and a slugging percentage of .449 this season.

Mets and Phillies Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/2/2022

Braves

L 5-2

Home

5/3/2022

Braves

W 5-4

Home

5/3/2022

Braves

W 3-0

Home

5/4/2022

Braves

L 9-2

Home

5/5/2022

Phillies

W 8-7

Away

5/8/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/8/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/10/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/11/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/12/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/13/2022

Mariners

-

Home

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/30/2022

Mets

W 4-1

Away

5/1/2022

Mets

L 10-6

Away

5/3/2022

Rangers

L 6-4

Home

5/4/2022

Rangers

L 2-1

Home

5/5/2022

Mets

L 8-7

Home

5/8/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/8/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/9/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/10/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/11/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/12/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
8
2022

New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
12:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 5, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and right fielder Starling Marte (6) celebrate the win against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
May 5, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and right fielder Starling Marte (6) celebrate the win against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 8, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) chases Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) as defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (48) looks on during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Hurricanes at Bruins Game 4

By Adam Childs6 minutes ago
imago1011847901h
Beach Volleyball

How to Watch NCAA Beach Volleyball Championships

By Ben Macaluso6 minutes ago
Zverev
ATP World Tour

How to Watch Mutua Madrid Open, Singles Final

By Kristofer Habbas6 minutes ago
real madrid basketball
Liga ACB Basketball

How to Watch Obradoiro Clube de Amigos do Baloncesto vs. Real Madrid

By Kristofer Habbas6 minutes ago
Florida State Oklahoma Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Florida State at NC State in College Softball

By Adam Childs36 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Kentucky at South Carolina in College Softball

By Adam Childs36 minutes ago
LACROSSE
College Lacrosse

How to Watch Pennsylvania vs. Yale in Men's College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar36 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy