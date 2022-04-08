Oct 3, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy (65) reacts and Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies and Oakland Athletics will send Aaron Nola and Frankie Montas to the hill, respectively, on Opening Day at Citizens Bank Park. First pitch is at 3:05 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, April 8, 2022

Friday, April 8, 2022 Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET TV: NBC

Phillies vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Phillies' .240 batting average ranked 18th in MLB.

Last season the Phillies had the No. 13 offense in baseball scoring 4.5 runs per game (734 total runs).

Last year the Phillies' .318 on-base percentage ranked 13th in the league.

The Athletics' .238 batting average ranked 21st in the league last season.

The Athletics were among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 743 total runs last season.

The Athletics had an on-base percentage of .317 last season, which ranked 14th in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

Last season, Bryce Harper hit .309 with 35 home runs and 84 RBI.

Nicholas Castellanos posted a .309 average with 100 RBI while also slugging 34 homers.

Jean Segura finished last season with 14 home runs, 58 RBI and a batting average of .290.

Kyle Schwarber collected 106 hits, posted an OBP of .374 and a .554 SLG.

Athletics Impact Players

Last season, Jed Lowrie drove in 69 runs while batting .245.

Tony Kemp hit .279 with an OBP of .382 and a slugging percentage of .418.

Elvis Andrus finished with a .243 average, three home runs and 37 RBI last season.

Sean Murphy hit .216 with an OBP of .306 and a slugging percentage of .405.

Phillies and Athletics Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/8/2022 Athletics - Home 4/9/2022 Athletics - Home 4/10/2022 Athletics - Home 4/11/2022 Mets - Home 4/12/2022 Mets - Home 4/13/2022 Mets - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/8/2022 Phillies - Away 4/9/2022 Phillies - Away 4/10/2022 Phillies - Away 4/11/2022 Rays - Away 4/12/2022 Rays - Away 4/13/2022 Rays - Away

