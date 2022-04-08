Philadelphia Phillies vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia Phillies and Oakland Athletics will send Aaron Nola and Frankie Montas to the hill, respectively, on Opening Day at Citizens Bank Park. First pitch is at 3:05 PM ET.
Phillies vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, April 8, 2022
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Phillies vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Phillies' .240 batting average ranked 18th in MLB.
- Last season the Phillies had the No. 13 offense in baseball scoring 4.5 runs per game (734 total runs).
- Last year the Phillies' .318 on-base percentage ranked 13th in the league.
- The Athletics' .238 batting average ranked 21st in the league last season.
- The Athletics were among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 743 total runs last season.
- The Athletics had an on-base percentage of .317 last season, which ranked 14th in the league.
Phillies Impact Players
- Last season, Bryce Harper hit .309 with 35 home runs and 84 RBI.
- Nicholas Castellanos posted a .309 average with 100 RBI while also slugging 34 homers.
- Jean Segura finished last season with 14 home runs, 58 RBI and a batting average of .290.
- Kyle Schwarber collected 106 hits, posted an OBP of .374 and a .554 SLG.
Athletics Impact Players
- Last season, Jed Lowrie drove in 69 runs while batting .245.
- Tony Kemp hit .279 with an OBP of .382 and a slugging percentage of .418.
- Elvis Andrus finished with a .243 average, three home runs and 37 RBI last season.
- Sean Murphy hit .216 with an OBP of .306 and a slugging percentage of .405.
Phillies and Athletics Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/8/2022
Athletics
-
Home
4/9/2022
Athletics
-
Home
4/10/2022
Athletics
-
Home
4/11/2022
Mets
-
Home
4/12/2022
Mets
-
Home
4/13/2022
Mets
-
Home
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/8/2022
Phillies
-
Away
4/9/2022
Phillies
-
Away
4/10/2022
Phillies
-
Away
4/11/2022
Rays
-
Away
4/12/2022
Rays
-
Away
4/13/2022
Rays
-
Away
How To Watch
April
8
2022
Oakland Athletics at Philadelphia Phillies
TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
3:05
PM/EST
