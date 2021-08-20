How to Watch Phillies at Padres

August 20, 2021
How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In the opening matchup of a three-game series, the Philadelphia Phillies will take on the San Diego Padres.
Author:

On Friday night, two National League teams will face off, headlined by two MVP favorites. It will be the opening matchup of a three-game series in San Diego between the Padres and Philadelphia Phillies.

With the postseason set to begin in roughly six weeks, each game truly matters at this point in the season.

How to Watch:

Time: 9:10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Philadelphia is second in the NL East and within reach of winning the division. San Diego is firmly planted at third in the NL West, although they have a better record than the Phillies. The closer teams get to October, the more meaningful these games become.

Both teams have superstar talent, meaning Friday night's game should be exceptional. 

Fernando Tatis Jr. will be the key for the Padres, as he leads the team in home runs and is the favorite to win National League MVP. Bryce Harper has had a slow season by his standards but is also in the hunt for the same award.

When these two teams last faced off back in early July, Philadelphia won two of the three games in the series.

Both squads have struggled in the month of August, but will look to turn things around with a positive outcome in Friday’s game. The second and third games of this series will take place on Saturday and Sunday before the teams both move on to their next series.

Regional restrictions may apply.

