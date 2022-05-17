How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 5/17/2022

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) reacts during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

May 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) reacts during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Hosmer and the San Diego Padres will take the field on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park against Zach Eflin, who is projected to start for the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is set for 6:45 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Phillies vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:45 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Phillies vs. Padres Batting Stats

  • The Phillies have the second-best batting average in the majors (.256).
  • The Phillies have the No. 5 offense in MLB action scoring 4.9 runs per game (172 total runs).
  • The Phillies' .319 on-base percentage is seventh-best in baseball.
  • The Padres have a team batting average of .228 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.
  • The Padres have scored 160 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Padres have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Bryce Harper has a team-leading nine home runs and has driven in 27 runs.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Harper is 19th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
  • Jean Segura has three doubles, six home runs and nine walks while hitting .309.
  • Segura ranks 31st in home runs and 105th in RBI so far this year.
  • Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .279 with nine doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.
  • Kyle Schwarber has swatted a team- leading nine home runs.

Padres Impact Players

  • Manny Machado leads San Diego in homers with seven while also maintaining a team-best .359 batting average.
  • Among all batters in the majors, Machado ranks 19th in homers and 16th in RBI.
  • Hosmer leads San Diego in runs batted in (24) this season. He's batting .350 while slugging .512.
  • Hosmer is currently 67th in home runs and 12th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Jurickson Profar has 22 hits this season and a slash line of .185/.315/.395.
  • Ha-Seong Kim has 21 hits and an OBP of .330 to go with a slugging percentage of .436 this season.

Phillies and Padres Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/11/2022

Mariners

W 4-2

Away

5/12/2022

Dodgers

W 9-7

Away

5/13/2022

Dodgers

W 12-10

Away

5/14/2022

Dodgers

W 8-3

Away

5/15/2022

Dodgers

L 5-4

Away

5/17/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/18/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/19/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/20/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/21/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/22/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/10/2022

Cubs

W 5-4

Home

5/11/2022

Cubs

L 7-5

Home

5/13/2022

Braves

W 11-6

Away

5/14/2022

Braves

L 6-5

Away

5/15/2022

Braves

W 7-3

Away

5/17/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/18/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/19/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/20/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/21/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/22/2022

Giants

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
17
2022

San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 10, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer (4) is greeted by third base coach Luis Rivera (20) after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Mariners vs. Blue Jays stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas3 minutes ago
May 12, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) after scoring on a two run single by New York Mets left fielder Mark Canha (not picturted) against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Cardinals vs. Mets stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso3 minutes ago
May 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) celebrates with first baseman Jose Abreu (79) after scoring on a game winning one run single by center fielder Luis Robert (not pictured) against the New York Yankees in the ninth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

White Sox vs. Royals stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso3 minutes ago
Connecticut Sun Jonquel Jones
WNBA

How to Watch Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty

By Phil Watson3 minutes ago
Florida State Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch Florida State at Florida in College Baseball

By Christine Brown3 minutes ago
VATECH
College Baseball

Kansas State vs. Virginia Tech stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown3 minutes ago
May 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) reacts during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
May 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) reacts during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 5/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
May 9, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) exchanges high-fives in the dugout after scoring a run against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Padres at Phillies

By Christine Brown33 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy