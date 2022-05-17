How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 5/17/2022

May 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) reacts during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Hosmer and the San Diego Padres will take the field on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park against Zach Eflin, who is projected to start for the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is set for 6:45 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Phillies vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, May 17, 2022

6:45 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phillies vs. Padres Batting Stats

The Phillies have the second-best batting average in the majors (.256).

The Phillies have the No. 5 offense in MLB action scoring 4.9 runs per game (172 total runs).

The Phillies' .319 on-base percentage is seventh-best in baseball.

The Padres have a team batting average of .228 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.

The Padres have scored 160 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Padres have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

Bryce Harper has a team-leading nine home runs and has driven in 27 runs.

Of all MLB hitters, Harper is 19th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Jean Segura has three doubles, six home runs and nine walks while hitting .309.

Segura ranks 31st in home runs and 105th in RBI so far this year.

Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .279 with nine doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.

Kyle Schwarber has swatted a team- leading nine home runs.

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado leads San Diego in homers with seven while also maintaining a team-best .359 batting average.

Among all batters in the majors, Machado ranks 19th in homers and 16th in RBI.

Hosmer leads San Diego in runs batted in (24) this season. He's batting .350 while slugging .512.

Hosmer is currently 67th in home runs and 12th in RBI in the big leagues.

Jurickson Profar has 22 hits this season and a slash line of .185/.315/.395.

Ha-Seong Kim has 21 hits and an OBP of .330 to go with a slugging percentage of .436 this season.

Phillies and Padres Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/11/2022 Mariners W 4-2 Away 5/12/2022 Dodgers W 9-7 Away 5/13/2022 Dodgers W 12-10 Away 5/14/2022 Dodgers W 8-3 Away 5/15/2022 Dodgers L 5-4 Away 5/17/2022 Padres - Home 5/18/2022 Padres - Home 5/19/2022 Padres - Home 5/20/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/21/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/22/2022 Dodgers - Home

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/10/2022 Cubs W 5-4 Home 5/11/2022 Cubs L 7-5 Home 5/13/2022 Braves W 11-6 Away 5/14/2022 Braves L 6-5 Away 5/15/2022 Braves W 7-3 Away 5/17/2022 Phillies - Away 5/18/2022 Phillies - Away 5/19/2022 Phillies - Away 5/20/2022 Giants - Away 5/21/2022 Giants - Away 5/22/2022 Giants - Away

