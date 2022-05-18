How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 5/18/2022

May 17, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) prepares to bat during the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jean Segura and the Philadelphia Phillies will square off against Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday at 6:45 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Phillies vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Wednesday, May 18, 2022 Game Time: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Phillies vs. Padres Batting Stats

The Phillies have the second-best batting average in the league (.253).

The Phillies have the No. 6 offense in baseball scoring 4.8 runs per game (172 total runs).

The Phillies rank ninth in the league with a .315 on-base percentage.

The Padres rank 20th in MLB with a .228 team batting average.

The Padres have scored the 10th-most runs in the league this season with 163.

The Padres have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

Bryce Harper paces the Phillies with nine home runs and runs batted in, driving in 27.

Harper ranks seventh in homers and ninth in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Segura has three doubles, six home runs and nine walks while hitting .307.

Of all MLB hitters, Segura is 34th in home runs and 111th in RBI.

Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .286 with nine doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.

Alec Bohm leads the Phillies with a team-leading batting average of .312.

Padres Impact Players

Machado leads San Diego in batting average (.356) and home runs (seven) this season, while also chipping in with 23 RBI.

Among all hitters in MLB, Machado's home run total ranks 22nd and his RBI tally ranks 19th.

Eric Hosmer leads San Diego in runs batted in with 24 while batting .346 with four homers.

Overall, Hosmer ranks 72nd in homers and 15th in RBI this season.

Jurickson Profar is slashing .187/.313/.390 this season for the Padres.

Ha-Seong Kim has collected 21 hits this season and has an OBP of .327. He's slugging .423 on the year.

Phillies and Padres Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/12/2022 Dodgers W 9-7 Away 5/13/2022 Dodgers W 12-10 Away 5/14/2022 Dodgers W 8-3 Away 5/15/2022 Dodgers L 5-4 Away 5/17/2022 Padres L 3-0 Home 5/18/2022 Padres - Home 5/19/2022 Padres - Home 5/20/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/21/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/22/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/23/2022 Braves - Away

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/11/2022 Cubs L 7-5 Home 5/13/2022 Braves W 11-6 Away 5/14/2022 Braves L 6-5 Away 5/15/2022 Braves W 7-3 Away 5/17/2022 Phillies W 3-0 Away 5/18/2022 Phillies - Away 5/19/2022 Phillies - Away 5/20/2022 Giants - Away 5/21/2022 Giants - Away 5/22/2022 Giants - Away 5/23/2022 Brewers - Home

Regional restrictions apply.