How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 5/18/2022

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 17, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) prepares to bat during the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

May 17, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) prepares to bat during the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jean Segura and the Philadelphia Phillies will square off against Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday at 6:45 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Phillies vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:45 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Phillies vs. Padres Batting Stats

  • The Phillies have the second-best batting average in the league (.253).
  • The Phillies have the No. 6 offense in baseball scoring 4.8 runs per game (172 total runs).
  • The Phillies rank ninth in the league with a .315 on-base percentage.
  • The Padres rank 20th in MLB with a .228 team batting average.
  • The Padres have scored the 10th-most runs in the league this season with 163.
  • The Padres have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Bryce Harper paces the Phillies with nine home runs and runs batted in, driving in 27.
  • Harper ranks seventh in homers and ninth in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Segura has three doubles, six home runs and nine walks while hitting .307.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Segura is 34th in home runs and 111th in RBI.
  • Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .286 with nine doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.
  • Alec Bohm leads the Phillies with a team-leading batting average of .312.

Padres Impact Players

  • Machado leads San Diego in batting average (.356) and home runs (seven) this season, while also chipping in with 23 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Machado's home run total ranks 22nd and his RBI tally ranks 19th.
  • Eric Hosmer leads San Diego in runs batted in with 24 while batting .346 with four homers.
  • Overall, Hosmer ranks 72nd in homers and 15th in RBI this season.
  • Jurickson Profar is slashing .187/.313/.390 this season for the Padres.
  • Ha-Seong Kim has collected 21 hits this season and has an OBP of .327. He's slugging .423 on the year.

Phillies and Padres Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/12/2022

Dodgers

W 9-7

Away

5/13/2022

Dodgers

W 12-10

Away

5/14/2022

Dodgers

W 8-3

Away

5/15/2022

Dodgers

L 5-4

Away

5/17/2022

Padres

L 3-0

Home

5/18/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/19/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/20/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/21/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/22/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/23/2022

Braves

-

Away

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/11/2022

Cubs

L 7-5

Home

5/13/2022

Braves

W 11-6

Away

5/14/2022

Braves

L 6-5

Away

5/15/2022

Braves

W 7-3

Away

5/17/2022

Phillies

W 3-0

Away

5/18/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/19/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/20/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/21/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/22/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/23/2022

Brewers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
18
2022

San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 15, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) celebrates his goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins with defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) and center Mika Zibanejad (93) during the first period of game seven of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Rangers vs. Hurricanes, Game 1 stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
May 12, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the third period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
May 15, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) celebrates his goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins with defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) and center Mika Zibanejad (93) during the first period of game seven of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_18291347
MLB

How to Watch Cardinals at Mets

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_18290743
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Blue Jays

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
May 17, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) prepares to bat during the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
May 17, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) prepares to bat during the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 5/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
May 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) rounds third base after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Padres vs. Phillies stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown31 minutes ago
USATSI_16410785
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch RailRiders at Red Sox

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy