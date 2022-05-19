How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 5/19/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jean Segura and the Philadelphia Phillies will play Eric Hosmer and the San Diego Padres on Thursday at Citizens Bank Park, at 1:05 PM ET.
Phillies vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, May 19, 2022
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Phillies vs. Padres Batting Stats
- The Phillies rank second in MLB with a .251 batting average.
- The Phillies score the eighth-most runs in baseball (175 total, 4.7 per game).
- The Phillies are 10th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .314.
- The Padres' .225 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.
- The Padres have scored the 11th-most runs in the league this season with 163 (4.4 per game).
- The Padres have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
Phillies Impact Players
- Bryce Harper leads the squad with a batting average of .305, while pacing the Phillies in home runs, with nine and runs batted in with 27.
- Including all hitters in the majors, Harper's home runs place him eighth, and his RBI tally places him 10th.
- Segura is batting .297 with three doubles, six home runs and nine walks.
- Segura is 38th in home runs and 115th in RBI so far this year.
- Nicholas Castellanos has nine doubles, five home runs and 12 walks while batting .279.
- Rhys Hoskins has seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 16 walks while hitting .231.
Padres Impact Players
- Manny Machado is batting .353 this season with seven home runs, both tops among San Diego hitters.
- In all of baseball, Machado ranks 25th in home runs and 20th in RBI.
- Hosmer leads San Diego in runs batted in with 24 while batting .338 with four homers.
- Hosmer is 74th among all batters in the majors in home runs, and 16th in RBI.
- Jurickson Profar has collected 24 base hits, an OBP of .313 and a slugging percentage of .389 this season.
- Ha-Seong Kim has 22 hits and an OBP of .325 to go with a slugging percentage of .416 this season.
Phillies and Padres Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/13/2022
Dodgers
W 12-10
Away
5/14/2022
Dodgers
W 8-3
Away
5/15/2022
Dodgers
L 5-4
Away
5/17/2022
Padres
L 3-0
Home
5/18/2022
Padres
W 3-0
Home
5/19/2022
Padres
-
Home
5/20/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
5/21/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
5/22/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
5/23/2022
Braves
-
Away
5/24/2022
Braves
-
Away
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/13/2022
Braves
W 11-6
Away
5/14/2022
Braves
L 6-5
Away
5/15/2022
Braves
W 7-3
Away
5/17/2022
Phillies
W 3-0
Away
5/18/2022
Phillies
L 3-0
Away
5/19/2022
Phillies
-
Away
5/20/2022
Giants
-
Away
5/21/2022
Giants
-
Away
5/22/2022
Giants
-
Away
5/23/2022
Brewers
-
Home
5/24/2022
Brewers
-
Home
