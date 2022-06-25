How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 6/24/2022

Jun 23, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates with center fielder Odubel Herrera (center) and right fielder Nick Castellanos (right) after defeating the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres will send Aaron Nola and MacKenzie Gore, respectively, out for the start when the two clubs square off on Friday at PETCO Park, at 9:40 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, June 24, 2022

Friday, June 24, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Live Stream on fuboTV

Phillies vs. Padres Batting Stats

The Phillies are 11th in MLB with a .247 batting average.

The Phillies score the fifth-most runs in baseball (340 total, 4.8 per game).

The Phillies' .316 on-base percentage is 15th in baseball.

The Padres rank 13th in MLB with a .244 team batting average.

The Padres have scored 339 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Padres have an OBP of .320 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

Bryce Harper has a team-high batting average of .325 and paces the Phillies in runs batted in with a mark of 48.

Harper ranks 17th in homers and 10th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Kyle Schwarber has shown his power as he leads his team with 20 home runs.

Schwarber ranks fourth in home runs and 25th in RBI so far this year.

Rhys Hoskins is batting .248 with 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 34 walks.

Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .245 with 17 doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks.

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado leads San Diego in home runs with 12, runs batted in with 46 and his batting average of .328 is also best on his team.

Among all hitters in MLB, Machado ranks 39th in homers and 13th in RBI.

Jurickson Profar is batting .251 with an OBP of .348 and a slugging percentage of .416 this season.

Profar ranks 80th in home runs and 34th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Jake Cronenworth is slashing .250/.341/.408 this season for the Padres.

Eric Hosmer is batting .278 with an OBP of .342 and a slugging percentage of .402 this season.

Phillies and Padres Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/18/2022 Nationals W 2-1 Away 6/19/2022 Nationals L 9-3 Away 6/21/2022 Rangers L 7-0 Away 6/22/2022 Rangers L 4-2 Away 6/23/2022 Padres W 6-2 Away 6/24/2022 Padres - Away 6/25/2022 Padres - Away 6/26/2022 Padres - Away 6/28/2022 Braves - Home 6/29/2022 Braves - Home 6/30/2022 Braves - Home

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/19/2022 Rockies L 8-3 Away 6/20/2022 Diamondbacks W 4-1 Home 6/21/2022 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Home 6/22/2022 Diamondbacks W 10-4 Home 6/23/2022 Phillies L 6-2 Home 6/24/2022 Phillies - Home 6/25/2022 Phillies - Home 6/26/2022 Phillies - Home 6/28/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 6/29/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 6/30/2022 Dodgers - Away

