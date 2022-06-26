How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia Phillies and Kyle Schwarber hit the field against Jake Cronenworth and the San Diego Padres on Saturday at PETCO Park.
Padres vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, June 25, 2022
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Padres vs. Phillies Batting Stats
- The Padres' .244 batting average ranks 14th in the majors.
- The Padres have the No. 6 offense in MLB action scoring 4.7 runs per game (340 total runs).
- The Padres rank 10th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .320.
- The Phillies have a team batting average of .246 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.
- The Phillies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking sixth with 340 total runs this season.
- The Phillies have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
Padres Impact Players
- Manny Machado leads the Padres in home runs (12), runs batted in (46) and has a team-high batting average of .328.
- Including all MLB hitters, Machado is fifth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.
- Jurickson Profar has 17 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 39 walks while batting .251.
- Profar ranks 82nd in homers and 35th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Cronenworth has 18 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 31 walks while batting .246.
- Eric Hosmer has 13 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks while batting .278.
Phillies Impact Players
- Bryce Harper is batting .320 with 48 RBI, both of which are best among Philadelphia hitters this season.
- Harper ranks 18th in homers and 10th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Schwarber's 20 home runs are most among Philadelphia batters. He's driven in 41 runs this season while slugging .492.
- Among all major league hitters, Schwarber is fourth in home runs and 25th in RBI.
- Rhys Hoskins is slashing .249/.340/.457 this season for the Phillies.
- Nicholas Castellanos has collected 66 hits this season and has an OBP of .299. He's slugging .381 on the year.
Padres and Phillies Schedules
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/20/2022
Diamondbacks
W 4-1
Home
6/21/2022
Diamondbacks
W 3-2
Home
6/22/2022
Diamondbacks
W 10-4
Home
6/23/2022
Phillies
L 6-2
Home
6/24/2022
Phillies
W 1-0
Home
6/25/2022
Phillies
-
Home
6/26/2022
Phillies
-
Home
6/28/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
6/29/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
6/30/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
7/1/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/19/2022
Nationals
L 9-3
Away
6/21/2022
Rangers
L 7-0
Away
6/22/2022
Rangers
L 4-2
Away
6/23/2022
Padres
W 6-2
Away
6/24/2022
Padres
L 1-0
Away
6/25/2022
Padres
-
Away
6/26/2022
Padres
-
Away
6/28/2022
Braves
-
Home
6/29/2022
Braves
-
Home
6/30/2022
Braves
-
Home
7/1/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
