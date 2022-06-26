How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 6/26/2022

Jun 25, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) reacts toward San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell (not pictured) after being hit by a pitch during the fourth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Gibson gets the nod for the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday at PETCO Park against Austin Nola and the San Diego Padres. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.

Padres vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, June 26, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Padres vs. Phillies Batting Stats

The Padres' .242 batting average ranks 15th in the majors.

The Padres score the ninth-most runs in baseball (342 total, 4.6 per game).

The Padres' .319 on-base percentage ranks 11th in the league.

The Phillies rank 12th in MLB with a .245 team batting average.

The Phillies have scored 344 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Phillies have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado leads the Padres with 12 home runs and 46 runs batted in, while recording a team-high batting average of .328.

Of all major league hitters, Machado is fifth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

Jurickson Profar is hitting .251 with 17 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 39 walks.

Profar is 84th in home runs and 40th in RBI so far this year.

Jake Cronenworth has 18 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 32 walks while hitting .245.

Eric Hosmer is batting .273 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks.

Phillies Impact Players

Bryce Harper is batting .318 with 48 RBI, both of which lead Philadelphia hitters this season.

Harper ranks 19th in homers and 10th in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in home runs with 20 while driving in 42 runs and slugging .488.

Among all major league hitters, Schwarber ranks fifth in home runs and 27th in RBI.

Rhys Hoskins has collected 66 base hits, an OBP of .339 and a slugging percentage of .451 this season.

Nicholas Castellanos has 67 hits and an OBP of .298 to go with a slugging percentage of .379 this season.

Padres and Phillies Schedules

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/21/2022 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Home 6/22/2022 Diamondbacks W 10-4 Home 6/23/2022 Phillies L 6-2 Home 6/24/2022 Phillies W 1-0 Home 6/25/2022 Phillies L 4-2 Home 6/26/2022 Phillies - Home 6/28/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 6/29/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 6/30/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/1/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/2/2022 Dodgers - Away

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/21/2022 Rangers L 7-0 Away 6/22/2022 Rangers L 4-2 Away 6/23/2022 Padres W 6-2 Away 6/24/2022 Padres L 1-0 Away 6/25/2022 Padres W 4-2 Away 6/26/2022 Padres - Away 6/28/2022 Braves - Home 6/29/2022 Braves - Home 6/30/2022 Braves - Home 7/1/2022 Cardinals - Home 7/2/2022 Cardinals - Home

