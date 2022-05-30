How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

May 28, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Joc Pederson (23) reacts at second base after hitting an RBI double against the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Jean Segura and the Philadelphia Phillies will take the field on Monday at Citizens Bank Park against Logan Webb, who is starting for the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is set for 4:05 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Giants vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, May 30, 2022

4:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Giants vs. Phillies Batting Stats

The Giants have the ninth-best batting average in the league (.249).

The Giants have the No. 5 offense in MLB action scoring five runs per game (232 total runs).

The Giants rank third in baseball with a .330 on-base percentage.

The Phillies rank 10th in MLB with a .247 team batting average.

The Phillies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking ninth with 216 total runs this season.

The Phillies have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Giants Impact Players

Joc Pederson leads the Giants in home runs (11) and runs batted in (27).

Thairo Estrada has 12 doubles, two home runs and nine walks while batting .278.

Estrada is 217th in home runs and 95th in RBI among major league hitters this season.

Wilmer Flores has 10 doubles, four home runs and 13 walks while hitting .260.

Mike Yastrzemski leads the team in batting average with a mark of .298.

Phillies Impact Players

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in home runs with 10, runs batted in with 32 and his batting average of .312 is also best on his team.

Harper is 17th in home runs and 12th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Segura has 45 hits and an OBP of .331 to go with a slugging percentage of .419 this season.

Segura is 53rd in homers and 105th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Nicholas Castellanos is slashing .258/.317/.423 this season for the Phillies.

Rhys Hoskins has collected 38 hits this season and has an OBP of .296. He's slugging .390 on the year.

Giants and Phillies Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/24/2022 Mets W 13-12 Home 5/25/2022 Mets W 9-3 Home 5/27/2022 Reds L 5-1 Away 5/28/2022 Reds L 3-2 Away 5/29/2022 Reds W 6-4 Away 5/30/2022 Phillies - Away 5/31/2022 Phillies - Away 6/1/2022 Phillies - Away 6/2/2022 Marlins - Away 6/3/2022 Marlins - Away 6/4/2022 Marlins - Away

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/25/2022 Braves L 8-4 Away 5/26/2022 Braves W 4-1 Away 5/27/2022 Mets L 8-6 Away 5/28/2022 Mets L 8-2 Away 5/29/2022 Mets L 5-4 Away 5/30/2022 Giants - Home 5/31/2022 Giants - Home 6/1/2022 Giants - Home 6/3/2022 Angels - Home 6/4/2022 Angels - Home 6/5/2022 Angels - Home

