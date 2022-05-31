May 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates his home run with second baseman Jean Segura (2) against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants hit the field on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park against Ranger Suarez, who will start for the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is at 6:45 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Phillies vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Tuesday, May 31, 2022 Game Time: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Phillies vs. Giants Batting Stats

The Phillies have the 10th-best batting average in the league (.245).

The Phillies are the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.5 runs per game (220 total).

The Phillies are 16th in the league with a .309 on-base percentage.

The Giants' .247 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.

The Giants are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking third with 237 total runs this season.

The Giants have an on-base percentage of .328 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 32 runs batted in while putting up a team-high batting average of .305.

Harper ranks 19th in homers and 13th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .263 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks.

Castellanos ranks 45th in home runs and 23rd in RBI in the majors.

Jean Segura is hitting .274 with four doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.

Rhys Hoskins has eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks while hitting .215.

Giants Impact Players

Flores is batting .258 for San Francisco with a team-high 27 RBI.

Among all hitters in the majors, Flores' home run total ranks 80th and his RBI tally ranks 29th.

Joc Pederson leads San Francisco in home runs (11) and runs batted in (27) this season while batting .267.

Among all major league batters, Pederson ranks 10th in home runs and 29th in RBI.

Mike Yastrzemski's batting average of .298 leads all San Francisco hitters this season.

Thairo Estrada has collected 44 hits this season and has an OBP of .320. He's slugging .392 on the year.

Phillies and Giants Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/26/2022 Braves W 4-1 Away 5/27/2022 Mets L 8-6 Away 5/28/2022 Mets L 8-2 Away 5/29/2022 Mets L 5-4 Away 5/30/2022 Giants L 5-4 Home 5/31/2022 Giants - Home 6/1/2022 Giants - Home 6/3/2022 Angels - Home 6/4/2022 Angels - Home 6/5/2022 Angels - Home 6/7/2022 Brewers - Away

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/25/2022 Mets W 9-3 Home 5/27/2022 Reds L 5-1 Away 5/28/2022 Reds L 3-2 Away 5/29/2022 Reds W 6-4 Away 5/30/2022 Phillies W 5-4 Away 5/31/2022 Phillies - Away 6/1/2022 Phillies - Away 6/2/2022 Marlins - Away 6/3/2022 Marlins - Away 6/4/2022 Marlins - Away 6/5/2022 Marlins - Away

Regional restrictions apply.