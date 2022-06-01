Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 31, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) reacts to hitting a double against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

May 31, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) reacts to hitting a double against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Nola takes the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park against Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 6:05 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Phillies vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 1, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Phillies vs. Giants Batting Stats

  • The Phillies' .244 batting average ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Phillies have the No. 9 offense in baseball scoring 4.5 runs per game (224 total runs).
  • The Phillies' .310 on-base percentage ranks 17th in baseball.
  • The Giants' .248 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.
  • The Giants have scored 244 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
  • The Giants have an OBP of .329 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

  • The Phillies are lead in runs batted in by Bryce Harper with a mark of 32, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .303.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Harper's home runs place him 21st, and his RBI tally ranks him 13th.
  • Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .262 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks.
  • Castellanos ranks 47th in home runs in baseball and 25th in RBI.
  • Jean Segura is batting .275 with four doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.
  • Rhys Hoskins is batting .222 with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 22 walks.

Giants Impact Players

  • Pederson leads San Francisco in home runs (12) and runs batted in (29) this season while batting .277.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Pederson is ninth in home runs and 19th in RBI.
  • Wilmer Flores is batting .255 with an OBP of .313 and a slugging percentage of .416 this season.
  • Overall, Flores ranks 84th in home runs and 30th in RBI this season.
  • Mike Yastrzemski's batting average of .302 leads all San Francisco hitters this season.
  • Thairo Estrada is batting .280 with an OBP of .320 and a slugging percentage of .390 this season.

Phillies and Giants Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/27/2022

Mets

L 8-6

Away

5/28/2022

Mets

L 8-2

Away

5/29/2022

Mets

L 5-4

Away

5/30/2022

Giants

L 5-4

Home

5/31/2022

Giants

L 7-4

Home

6/1/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/3/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/4/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/5/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/7/2022

Brewers

-

Away

6/8/2022

Brewers

-

Away

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/27/2022

Reds

L 5-1

Away

5/28/2022

Reds

L 3-2

Away

5/29/2022

Reds

W 6-4

Away

5/30/2022

Phillies

W 5-4

Away

5/31/2022

Phillies

W 7-4

Away

6/1/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/2/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/3/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/4/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/5/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/7/2022

Rockies

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
1
2022

San Francisco Giants at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 31, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer (4) celebrates with third third base coach Luis River after advancing to third base on a double by shortstop Bo Bichette (not pictured) against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

White Sox vs. Blue Jays stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
USATSI_18402561
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Orioles

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
USATSI_18402890
MLB

How to Watch Reds at Red Sox

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
USATSI_18402808
MLB

How to Watch Angels at Yankees

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
imago1011960715h
WNBA

How to Watch Fever at Liberty

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
May 24, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) celebrates his goal with center Ryan Strome (16), left wing Artemi Panarin (10) and defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) during the first period against the Carolina Hurricanes in game four of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Ryan Brehm plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ryan Brehm at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Jason Dufner plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jason Dufner at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Brandon Hagy putts on the eighth hole during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brandon Hagy at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy