Aaron Nola takes the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park against Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 6:05 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Phillies vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Wednesday, June 1, 2022 Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Phillies vs. Giants Batting Stats

The Phillies' .244 batting average ranks 11th in MLB.

The Phillies have the No. 9 offense in baseball scoring 4.5 runs per game (224 total runs).

The Phillies' .310 on-base percentage ranks 17th in baseball.

The Giants' .248 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.

The Giants have scored 244 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Giants have an OBP of .329 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

The Phillies are lead in runs batted in by Bryce Harper with a mark of 32, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .303.

Among all batters in MLB, Harper's home runs place him 21st, and his RBI tally ranks him 13th.

Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .262 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks.

Castellanos ranks 47th in home runs in baseball and 25th in RBI.

Jean Segura is batting .275 with four doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.

Rhys Hoskins is batting .222 with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 22 walks.

Giants Impact Players

Pederson leads San Francisco in home runs (12) and runs batted in (29) this season while batting .277.

Among all hitters in MLB, Pederson is ninth in home runs and 19th in RBI.

Wilmer Flores is batting .255 with an OBP of .313 and a slugging percentage of .416 this season.

Overall, Flores ranks 84th in home runs and 30th in RBI this season.

Mike Yastrzemski's batting average of .302 leads all San Francisco hitters this season.

Thairo Estrada is batting .280 with an OBP of .320 and a slugging percentage of .390 this season.

Phillies and Giants Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/27/2022 Mets L 8-6 Away 5/28/2022 Mets L 8-2 Away 5/29/2022 Mets L 5-4 Away 5/30/2022 Giants L 5-4 Home 5/31/2022 Giants L 7-4 Home 6/1/2022 Giants - Home 6/3/2022 Angels - Home 6/4/2022 Angels - Home 6/5/2022 Angels - Home 6/7/2022 Brewers - Away 6/8/2022 Brewers - Away

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/27/2022 Reds L 5-1 Away 5/28/2022 Reds L 3-2 Away 5/29/2022 Reds W 6-4 Away 5/30/2022 Phillies W 5-4 Away 5/31/2022 Phillies W 7-4 Away 6/1/2022 Phillies - Away 6/2/2022 Marlins - Away 6/3/2022 Marlins - Away 6/4/2022 Marlins - Away 6/5/2022 Marlins - Away 6/7/2022 Rockies - Home

