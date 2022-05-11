How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 8, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) celebrates with center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) after hitting a walk-off RBI-single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the tenth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will see Robbie Ray on the hill for the Seattle Mariners in the second game of a three-game series, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Phillies have the third-best batting average in the league (.253).
  • The Phillies have the No. 7 offense in MLB play scoring 4.5 runs per game (131 total runs).
  • The Phillies' .318 on-base percentage ranks seventh-best in the league.
  • The Mariners rank 20th in MLB with a .226 team batting average.
  • The Mariners have scored 118 runs (3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Mariners have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).

Phillies Impact Players

  • Bryce Harper has driven in a team-leading 19 runs batted in.
  • Harper ranks 15th in home runs and 17th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .311 with eight doubles, four home runs and nine walks.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Castellanos is 42nd in home runs and 27th in RBI.
  • Schwarber leads the Phillies with seven long balls.
  • Jean Segura is hitting .293 with two doubles, four home runs and six walks.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France is batting .311 for Seattle with a team-high 22 RBI.
  • France ranks 31st in homers and fifth in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • J.P. Crawford leads Seattle in batting with a .340 average while slugging four homers and driving in 10 runs.
  • Crawford is 42nd in homers and 118th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
  • Adam Frazier is slashing .246/.317/.342 this season for the Mariners.
  • Eugenio Suarez is slugging .448 this season, with a team-best six homers while driving in 17 runs.

Phillies and Mariners Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/4/2022

Rangers

L 2-1

Home

5/5/2022

Mets

L 8-7

Home

5/8/2022

Mets

W 3-2

Home

5/8/2022

Mets

L 6-1

Home

5/9/2022

Mariners

W 9-0

Away

5/10/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/11/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/12/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

5/13/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

5/14/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

5/15/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/5/2022

Rays

L 4-3

Home

5/6/2022

Rays

L 8-7

Home

5/7/2022

Rays

L 8-2

Home

5/8/2022

Rays

W 2-1

Home

5/9/2022

Phillies

L 9-0

Home

5/10/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/11/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/13/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/14/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/15/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/16/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
10
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

