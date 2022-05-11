How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

May 8, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) celebrates with center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) after hitting a walk-off RBI-single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the tenth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will see Robbie Ray on the hill for the Seattle Mariners in the second game of a three-game series, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Tuesday, May 10, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Phillies vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Phillies have the third-best batting average in the league (.253).

The Phillies have the No. 7 offense in MLB play scoring 4.5 runs per game (131 total runs).

The Phillies' .318 on-base percentage ranks seventh-best in the league.

The Mariners rank 20th in MLB with a .226 team batting average.

The Mariners have scored 118 runs (3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Mariners have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).

Phillies Impact Players

Bryce Harper has driven in a team-leading 19 runs batted in.

Harper ranks 15th in home runs and 17th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .311 with eight doubles, four home runs and nine walks.

Of all MLB hitters, Castellanos is 42nd in home runs and 27th in RBI.

Schwarber leads the Phillies with seven long balls.

Jean Segura is hitting .293 with two doubles, four home runs and six walks.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France is batting .311 for Seattle with a team-high 22 RBI.

France ranks 31st in homers and fifth in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

J.P. Crawford leads Seattle in batting with a .340 average while slugging four homers and driving in 10 runs.

Crawford is 42nd in homers and 118th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.

Adam Frazier is slashing .246/.317/.342 this season for the Mariners.

Eugenio Suarez is slugging .448 this season, with a team-best six homers while driving in 17 runs.

Phillies and Mariners Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/4/2022 Rangers L 2-1 Home 5/5/2022 Mets L 8-7 Home 5/8/2022 Mets W 3-2 Home 5/8/2022 Mets L 6-1 Home 5/9/2022 Mariners W 9-0 Away 5/10/2022 Mariners - Away 5/11/2022 Mariners - Away 5/12/2022 Dodgers - Away 5/13/2022 Dodgers - Away 5/14/2022 Dodgers - Away 5/15/2022 Dodgers - Away

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/5/2022 Rays L 4-3 Home 5/6/2022 Rays L 8-7 Home 5/7/2022 Rays L 8-2 Home 5/8/2022 Rays W 2-1 Home 5/9/2022 Phillies L 9-0 Home 5/10/2022 Phillies - Home 5/11/2022 Phillies - Home 5/13/2022 Mets - Away 5/14/2022 Mets - Away 5/15/2022 Mets - Away 5/16/2022 Blue Jays - Away

