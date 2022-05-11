How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/11/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners will hit the field against the Philadelphia Phillies and projected starter Bailey Falter on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park.
Mariners vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 11, 2022
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Mariners vs. Phillies Batting Stats
- The Mariners are 19th in MLB with a .229 batting average.
- The Mariners rank 13th in runs scored with 123, 4.0 per game.
- The Mariners rank 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .313.
- The Phillies' .250 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.
- The Phillies have scored 135 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Phillies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .315.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France has racked up a team-leading 23 runs batted in.
- In all of MLB, France ranks 32nd in homers and fifth in RBI.
- J.P. Crawford has a club-best .327 batting average.
- Crawford ranks 48th in homers and 104th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Adam Frazier is hitting .263 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks.
- Eugenio Suarez has swatted a team-high six long balls.
Phillies Impact Players
- Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in runs batted in with 19 and has a batting average of .267.
- Among all batters in MLB, Harper's home run total is 17th and his RBI tally ranks 19th.
- Nicholas Castellanos' batting average of .311 leads all Philadelphia hitters this season.
- Castellanos is 32nd in home runs and 27th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
- Jean Segura is slashing .295/.350/.474 this season for the Phillies.
- Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in home runs with seven while driving in 16 runs and slugging .433.
Mariners and Phillies Schedules
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/6/2022
Rays
L 8-7
Home
5/7/2022
Rays
L 8-2
Home
5/8/2022
Rays
W 2-1
Home
5/9/2022
Phillies
L 9-0
Home
5/10/2022
Phillies
W 5-4
Home
5/11/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/13/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/14/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/15/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/16/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
5/17/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/5/2022
Mets
L 8-7
Home
5/8/2022
Mets
W 3-2
Home
5/8/2022
Mets
L 6-1
Home
5/9/2022
Mariners
W 9-0
Away
5/10/2022
Mariners
L 5-4
Away
5/11/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/12/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
5/13/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
5/14/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
5/15/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
5/17/2022
Padres
-
Home
