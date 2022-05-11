How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/11/2022

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 4, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel (10) reacts to his stand up RBI double as Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) drops the ball in the first inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

May 4, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel (10) reacts to his stand up RBI double as Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) drops the ball in the first inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners will hit the field against the Philadelphia Phillies and projected starter Bailey Falter on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mariners vs. Phillies Batting Stats

  • The Mariners are 19th in MLB with a .229 batting average.
  • The Mariners rank 13th in runs scored with 123, 4.0 per game.
  • The Mariners rank 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .313.
  • The Phillies' .250 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.
  • The Phillies have scored 135 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Phillies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .315.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France has racked up a team-leading 23 runs batted in.
  • In all of MLB, France ranks 32nd in homers and fifth in RBI.
  • J.P. Crawford has a club-best .327 batting average.
  • Crawford ranks 48th in homers and 104th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Adam Frazier is hitting .263 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks.
  • Eugenio Suarez has swatted a team-high six long balls.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in runs batted in with 19 and has a batting average of .267.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Harper's home run total is 17th and his RBI tally ranks 19th.
  • Nicholas Castellanos' batting average of .311 leads all Philadelphia hitters this season.
  • Castellanos is 32nd in home runs and 27th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
  • Jean Segura is slashing .295/.350/.474 this season for the Phillies.
  • Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in home runs with seven while driving in 16 runs and slugging .433.

Mariners and Phillies Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/6/2022

Rays

L 8-7

Home

5/7/2022

Rays

L 8-2

Home

5/8/2022

Rays

W 2-1

Home

5/9/2022

Phillies

L 9-0

Home

5/10/2022

Phillies

W 5-4

Home

5/11/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/13/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/14/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/15/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/16/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

5/17/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/5/2022

Mets

L 8-7

Home

5/8/2022

Mets

W 3-2

Home

5/8/2022

Mets

L 6-1

Home

5/9/2022

Mariners

W 9-0

Away

5/10/2022

Mariners

L 5-4

Away

5/11/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/12/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

5/13/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

5/14/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

5/15/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

5/17/2022

Padres

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
11
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
3:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 9, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) exchanges high-fives in the dugout after scoring a run against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
May 4, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel (10) reacts to his stand up RBI double as Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) drops the ball in the first inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
USATSI_18242992
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Giants

By Matthew Beighle12 minutes ago
USATSI_18243085
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Mariners

By Matthew Beighle12 minutes ago
imago0040195618h
College Softball

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. NC State in College Softball

By Adam Childs12 minutes ago
Soccer

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
imago1011895850h
Premier League

How to Watch Wolverhampton vs. Manchester City

By Brandon Rush27 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Nantes vs. Stade Rennes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff42 minutes ago
imago1011080980h
Supercoppa Italiana

How to Watch Juventus vs. Inter Milan

By Rafael Urbina42 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy