How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/9/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Ranger Suarez takes the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday at T-Mobile Park against Adam Frazier and the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, May 9, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Mariners vs. Phillies Batting Stats
- The Mariners' .229 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Mariners rank 13th in runs scored with 118, 4.1 per game.
- The Mariners' .313 on-base percentage ranks 13th in the league.
- The Phillies have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.
- The Phillies have scored 122 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Phillies have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France has put up a team-high 22 runs batted in.
- In all of MLB, France ranks 28th in homers and fifth in RBI.
- J.P. Crawford is hitting .340 to lead the lineup.
- Crawford ranks 41st in home runs and 112th in RBI so far this year.
- Frazier is hitting .246 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks.
- Eugenio Suarez has hit a team-best six home runs.
Phillies Impact Players
- Bryce Harper is batting .241 for Philadelphia with a team-high 19 RBI.
- Harper's home run total places him 14th in the majors, and he ranks 14th in RBI.
- Kyle Schwarber's seven home runs are most among Philadelphia batters. He's driven in 16 runs this season while slugging .474.
- Overall, Schwarber is sixth in homers and 31st in RBI this year.
- Nicholas Castellanos has collected 29 base hits, an OBP of .360 and a slugging percentage of .475 this season.
- Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia with a batting average of .312. He's also hit two home runs with 14 RBI.
Mariners and Phillies Schedules
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/4/2022
Astros
L 7-2
Away
5/5/2022
Rays
L 4-3
Home
5/6/2022
Rays
L 8-7
Home
5/7/2022
Rays
L 8-2
Home
5/8/2022
Rays
W 2-1
Home
5/9/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/10/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/11/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/13/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/14/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/15/2022
Mets
-
Away
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/3/2022
Rangers
L 6-4
Home
5/4/2022
Rangers
L 2-1
Home
5/5/2022
Mets
L 8-7
Home
5/8/2022
Mets
W 3-2
Home
5/8/2022
Mets
L 6-1
Home
5/9/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/10/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/11/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/12/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
5/13/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
5/14/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
