How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/9/2022

May 8, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) celebrates with center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) after hitting a walk-off RBI-single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the tenth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Ranger Suarez takes the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday at T-Mobile Park against Adam Frazier and the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, May 9, 2022

Monday, May 9, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mariners vs. Phillies Batting Stats

The Mariners' .229 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.

The Mariners rank 13th in runs scored with 118, 4.1 per game.

The Mariners' .313 on-base percentage ranks 13th in the league.

The Phillies have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.

The Phillies have scored 122 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Phillies have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France has put up a team-high 22 runs batted in.

In all of MLB, France ranks 28th in homers and fifth in RBI.

J.P. Crawford is hitting .340 to lead the lineup.

Crawford ranks 41st in home runs and 112th in RBI so far this year.

Frazier is hitting .246 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks.

Eugenio Suarez has hit a team-best six home runs.

Phillies Impact Players

Bryce Harper is batting .241 for Philadelphia with a team-high 19 RBI.

Harper's home run total places him 14th in the majors, and he ranks 14th in RBI.

Kyle Schwarber's seven home runs are most among Philadelphia batters. He's driven in 16 runs this season while slugging .474.

Overall, Schwarber is sixth in homers and 31st in RBI this year.

Nicholas Castellanos has collected 29 base hits, an OBP of .360 and a slugging percentage of .475 this season.

Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia with a batting average of .312. He's also hit two home runs with 14 RBI.

Mariners and Phillies Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/4/2022 Astros L 7-2 Away 5/5/2022 Rays L 4-3 Home 5/6/2022 Rays L 8-7 Home 5/7/2022 Rays L 8-2 Home 5/8/2022 Rays W 2-1 Home 5/9/2022 Phillies - Home 5/10/2022 Phillies - Home 5/11/2022 Phillies - Home 5/13/2022 Mets - Away 5/14/2022 Mets - Away 5/15/2022 Mets - Away

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/3/2022 Rangers L 6-4 Home 5/4/2022 Rangers L 2-1 Home 5/5/2022 Mets L 8-7 Home 5/8/2022 Mets W 3-2 Home 5/8/2022 Mets L 6-1 Home 5/9/2022 Mariners - Away 5/10/2022 Mariners - Away 5/11/2022 Mariners - Away 5/12/2022 Dodgers - Away 5/13/2022 Dodgers - Away 5/14/2022 Dodgers - Away

Regional restrictions apply.