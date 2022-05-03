How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 5/3/2022

Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) bats against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia take the field against Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park.

Phillies vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 Game Time: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:

Phillies vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The Phillies have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.244).

The Phillies score the fourth-most runs in baseball (106 total, 4.6 per game).

The Phillies are 10th in the league with a .316 on-base percentage.

The Rangers have a team batting average of .223 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.

The Rangers have scored 96 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .293 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

Bryce Harper is batting .253 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks.

Including all hitters in the majors, Harper is 24th in home runs and 12th in RBI.

Schwarber has hit seven home runs with 16 RBI. Each lead his team.

Schwarber is second in home runs and ninth in RBI so far this season.

Alec Bohm is hitting .309 with two doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Nicholas Castellanos paces the Phillies with a team-high batting average of .286.

Rangers Impact Players

Garcia leads Texas in home runs with four and runs batted in with 18.

In all of MLB, Garcia ranks 24th in home runs and fourth in RBI.

Corey Seager is slugging .424 this season, with a team-best four homers while driving in 12 runs.

Seager ranks 24th in home runs and 43rd in RBI among all major league hitters this year.

Nate Lowe leads Texas with a .313 batting average.

Jonah Heim has collected 10 hits this season and has an OBP of .444. He's slugging .600 on the year.

Phillies and Rangers Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/27/2022 Rockies W 7-3 Home 4/28/2022 Rockies W 7-1 Home 4/29/2022 Mets L 3-0 Away 4/30/2022 Mets W 4-1 Away 5/1/2022 Mets L 10-6 Away 5/3/2022 Rangers - Home 5/4/2022 Rangers - Home 5/5/2022 Mets - Home 5/6/2022 Mets - Home 5/7/2022 Mets - Home 5/8/2022 Mets - Home

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/27/2022 Astros L 4-3 Home 4/28/2022 Astros L 3-2 Home 4/29/2022 Braves L 6-3 Home 4/30/2022 Braves W 3-1 Home 5/1/2022 Braves W 7-3 Home 5/3/2022 Phillies - Away 5/4/2022 Phillies - Away 5/6/2022 Yankees - Away 5/7/2022 Yankees - Away 5/8/2022 Yankees - Away 5/10/2022 Royals - Home

