How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 5/3/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) bats against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia take the field against Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park.

Phillies vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 3, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:45 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Game Time: 6:45 PM ET

Phillies vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The Phillies have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.244).
  • The Phillies score the fourth-most runs in baseball (106 total, 4.6 per game).
  • The Phillies are 10th in the league with a .316 on-base percentage.
  • The Rangers have a team batting average of .223 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.
  • The Rangers have scored 96 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .293 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Bryce Harper is batting .253 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks.
  • Including all hitters in the majors, Harper is 24th in home runs and 12th in RBI.
  • Schwarber has hit seven home runs with 16 RBI. Each lead his team.
  • Schwarber is second in home runs and ninth in RBI so far this season.
  • Alec Bohm is hitting .309 with two doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
  • Nicholas Castellanos paces the Phillies with a team-high batting average of .286.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Garcia leads Texas in home runs with four and runs batted in with 18.
  • In all of MLB, Garcia ranks 24th in home runs and fourth in RBI.
  • Corey Seager is slugging .424 this season, with a team-best four homers while driving in 12 runs.
  • Seager ranks 24th in home runs and 43rd in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
  • Nate Lowe leads Texas with a .313 batting average.
  • Jonah Heim has collected 10 hits this season and has an OBP of .444. He's slugging .600 on the year.

Phillies and Rangers Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/27/2022

Rockies

W 7-3

Home

4/28/2022

Rockies

W 7-1

Home

4/29/2022

Mets

L 3-0

Away

4/30/2022

Mets

W 4-1

Away

5/1/2022

Mets

L 10-6

Away

5/3/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/4/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/5/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/6/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/7/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/8/2022

Mets

-

Home

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/27/2022

Astros

L 4-3

Home

4/28/2022

Astros

L 3-2

Home

4/29/2022

Braves

L 6-3

Home

4/30/2022

Braves

W 3-1

Home

5/1/2022

Braves

W 7-3

Home

5/3/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/4/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/6/2022

Yankees

-

Away

5/7/2022

Yankees

-

Away

5/8/2022

Yankees

-

Away

5/10/2022

Royals

-

Home

How To Watch

May
3
2022

Texas Rangers at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Live Stream: FUBOTV
