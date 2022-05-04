How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 5/4/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Zack Wheeler is starting for the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday against Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 6:45 PM ET at Citizens Bank Park.
Phillies vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 4, 2022
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Phillies vs. Rangers Batting Stats
- The Phillies' .246 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies are the second-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.6 runs per game (110 total).
- The Phillies rank 10th in the league with an on-base percentage of .316.
- The Rangers' .224 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.
- The Rangers have scored the 12th-most runs in the league this season with 102 (4.4 per game).
- The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .292 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.
Phillies Impact Players
- Bryce Harper is hitting .242 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks.
- Harper is 28th in homers and 15th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Kyle Schwarber's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with seven home runs and 16 RBI.
- Schwarber is fourth in homers in the majors and 12th in RBI.
- Alec Bohm is hitting .322 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
- Nicholas Castellanos leads the team in batting average with a mark of .286.
Rangers Impact Players
- Adolis Garcia leads Texas in home runs (four) and runs batted in (18) this season while batting .207.
- In all of baseball, Garcia ranks 28th in homers and sixth in RBI.
- Seager is slugging .416 this season, with a team-best four homers while driving in 12 runs.
- Seager ranks 28th among all batters in MLB in home runs, and 48th in RBI.
- Jonah Heim has 12 hits this season and a slash line of .364/.475/.697.
- Nate Lowe leads Texas with a .299 batting average.
Phillies and Rangers Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/28/2022
Rockies
W 7-1
Home
4/29/2022
Mets
L 3-0
Away
4/30/2022
Mets
W 4-1
Away
5/1/2022
Mets
L 10-6
Away
5/3/2022
Rangers
L 6-4
Home
5/4/2022
Rangers
-
Home
5/5/2022
Mets
-
Home
5/6/2022
Mets
-
Home
5/7/2022
Mets
-
Home
5/8/2022
Mets
-
Home
5/9/2022
Mariners
-
Away
Rangers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/28/2022
Astros
L 3-2
Home
4/29/2022
Braves
L 6-3
Home
4/30/2022
Braves
W 3-1
Home
5/1/2022
Braves
W 7-3
Home
5/3/2022
Phillies
W 6-4
Away
5/4/2022
Phillies
-
Away
5/6/2022
Yankees
-
Away
5/7/2022
Yankees
-
Away
5/8/2022
Yankees
-
Away
5/10/2022
Royals
-
Home
5/11/2022
Royals
-
Home
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Texas Rangers at Philadelphia Phillies
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)