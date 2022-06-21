How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 6/21/2022

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a run against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Rhys Hoskins and the Philadelphia Phillies hit the field on Tuesday at Globe Life Field against Martin Perez, who will start for the Texas Rangers. First pitch is set for 8:05 PM ET for the first game of a two-game series.

Rangers vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rangers vs. Phillies Batting Stats

  • The Rangers have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the league (.234).
  • The Rangers are the 17th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.3 runs per game (287 total).
  • The Rangers' .293 on-base percentage is the fourth-worst in baseball.
  • The Phillies have a team batting average of .249 this season, which ranks ninth among MLB teams.
  • The Phillies have scored 332 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
  • The Phillies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .319.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Corey Seager has swatted a team- leading 15 long balls.
  • In all of MLB, Seager ranks 16th in home runs and 72nd in RBI.
  • Adolis Garcia has made the most of his opportunities as he paces his team with 45 runs batted in.
  • Garcia is 22nd in home runs and 12th in RBI so far this season.
  • Marcus Semien has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 24 walks while hitting .223.
  • Nate Lowe leads the team in batting average with a mark of .274.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Bryce Harper is batting .326 with 48 RBI, both of which are best among Philadelphia hitters this season.
  • In all of MLB, Harper ranks 16th in home runs and ninth in RBI.
  • Kyle Schwarber's 18 home runs are most among Philadelphia batters. He's driven in 37 runs this season while slugging .483.
  • Schwarber is currently sixth in home runs and 29th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Hoskins has 64 hits this season and a slash line of .252/.334/.469.
  • Nicholas Castellanos has 65 hits and an OBP of .312 to go with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.

Rangers and Phillies Schedules

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/15/2022

Astros

L 9-2

Home

6/16/2022

Tigers

W 3-1

Away

6/17/2022

Tigers

W 7-0

Away

6/18/2022

Tigers

L 14-7

Away

6/19/2022

Tigers

L 7-3

Away

6/21/2022

Phillies

-

Home

6/22/2022

Phillies

-

Home

6/24/2022

Nationals

-

Home

6/25/2022

Nationals

-

Home

6/26/2022

Nationals

-

Home

6/27/2022

Royals

-

Away

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/16/2022

Nationals

W 10-1

Away

6/17/2022

Nationals

W 5-3

Away

6/17/2022

Nationals

W 8-7

Away

6/18/2022

Nationals

W 2-1

Away

6/19/2022

Nationals

L 9-3

Away

6/21/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/22/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/23/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/24/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/25/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/26/2022

Padres

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
21
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Jun 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a run against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a run against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
