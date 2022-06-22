How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 6/22/2022

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 19, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) receives congratulations from teammates after he hits a home run in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 19, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) receives congratulations from teammates after he hits a home run in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to Rhys Hoskins for continued offensive production when they take the field against Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.

Phillies vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The Phillies' .248 batting average ranks 11th in the majors.
  • The Phillies score the fifth-most runs in baseball (332 total, 4.8 per game).
  • The Phillies are 11th in the league with an on-base percentage of .318.
  • The Rangers rank 22nd in MLB with a .235 team batting average.
  • The Rangers rank 16th in the league with 294 total runs scored this season.
  • The Rangers have an OBP of just .294 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Bryce Harper paces the Phillies with 48 runs batted in while accumulating a team-high batting average of .326.
  • Harper's home runs rank him 16th in the majors, and he is 10th in RBI.
  • Kyle Schwarber has collected a team-best 18 home runs.
  • Schwarber ranks seventh in homers and 33rd in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
  • Hoskins has 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 33 walks while batting .251.
  • Nicholas Castellanos is batting .249 with 17 doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Adolis Garcia leads Texas in runs batted in with 45 and has a batting average of .253.
  • In all of the major leagues, Garcia ranks 24th in homers and 14th in RBI.
  • Seager is slugging .438 this season, with a team-best 15 homers while driving in 32 runs.
  • Seager is 16th among all batters in the big leagues in homers, and 66th in RBI.
  • Marcus Semien has collected 61 base hits, an OBP of .295 and a slugging percentage of .360 this season.
  • Nate Lowe leads Texas with a batting average of .278. He's also hit nine home runs with 28 RBI.

Phillies and Rangers Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/17/2022

Nationals

W 5-3

Away

6/17/2022

Nationals

W 8-7

Away

6/18/2022

Nationals

W 2-1

Away

6/19/2022

Nationals

L 9-3

Away

6/21/2022

Rangers

L 7-0

Away

6/22/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/23/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/24/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/25/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/26/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/28/2022

Braves

-

Home

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/16/2022

Tigers

W 3-1

Away

6/17/2022

Tigers

W 7-0

Away

6/18/2022

Tigers

L 14-7

Away

6/19/2022

Tigers

L 7-3

Away

6/21/2022

Phillies

W 7-0

Home

6/22/2022

Phillies

-

Home

6/24/2022

Nationals

-

Home

6/25/2022

Nationals

-

Home

6/26/2022

Nationals

-

Home

6/27/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/28/2022

Royals

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
22
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 19, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) receives congratulations from teammates after he hits a home run in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 seconds ago
Jun 19, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) receives congratulations from teammates after he hits a home run in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 6/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 seconds ago
Jun 19, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) receives congratulations from teammates after he hits a home run in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Phillies vs. Rangers stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
TEXAS A&M BASEBALL
College Baseball

Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso5 minutes ago
Andrei Vasilevskiy
SI Guide

Lightning Look to even Stanley Cup Final vs. Avalanche

By Kevin Sweeney1 hour ago
Jun 21, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) walks off the field as Chicago White Sox players celebrate winning on a baseball game against his team at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 21, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates with Kyle Tucker after the Astros defeated the New York Mets at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 21, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) walks off the field as Chicago White Sox players celebrate winning on a baseball game against his team at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 6/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 21, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates with Kyle Tucker after the Astros defeated the New York Mets at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 6/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy