How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 6/22/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia Phillies will look to Rhys Hoskins for continued offensive production when they take the field against Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.
Phillies vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 22, 2022
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Phillies vs. Rangers Batting Stats
- The Phillies' .248 batting average ranks 11th in the majors.
- The Phillies score the fifth-most runs in baseball (332 total, 4.8 per game).
- The Phillies are 11th in the league with an on-base percentage of .318.
- The Rangers rank 22nd in MLB with a .235 team batting average.
- The Rangers rank 16th in the league with 294 total runs scored this season.
- The Rangers have an OBP of just .294 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
Phillies Impact Players
- Bryce Harper paces the Phillies with 48 runs batted in while accumulating a team-high batting average of .326.
- Harper's home runs rank him 16th in the majors, and he is 10th in RBI.
- Kyle Schwarber has collected a team-best 18 home runs.
- Schwarber ranks seventh in homers and 33rd in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
- Hoskins has 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 33 walks while batting .251.
- Nicholas Castellanos is batting .249 with 17 doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks.
Rangers Impact Players
- Adolis Garcia leads Texas in runs batted in with 45 and has a batting average of .253.
- In all of the major leagues, Garcia ranks 24th in homers and 14th in RBI.
- Seager is slugging .438 this season, with a team-best 15 homers while driving in 32 runs.
- Seager is 16th among all batters in the big leagues in homers, and 66th in RBI.
- Marcus Semien has collected 61 base hits, an OBP of .295 and a slugging percentage of .360 this season.
- Nate Lowe leads Texas with a batting average of .278. He's also hit nine home runs with 28 RBI.
Phillies and Rangers Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/17/2022
Nationals
W 5-3
Away
6/17/2022
Nationals
W 8-7
Away
6/18/2022
Nationals
W 2-1
Away
6/19/2022
Nationals
L 9-3
Away
6/21/2022
Rangers
L 7-0
Away
6/22/2022
Rangers
-
Away
6/23/2022
Padres
-
Away
6/24/2022
Padres
-
Away
6/25/2022
Padres
-
Away
6/26/2022
Padres
-
Away
6/28/2022
Braves
-
Home
Rangers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/16/2022
Tigers
W 3-1
Away
6/17/2022
Tigers
W 7-0
Away
6/18/2022
Tigers
L 14-7
Away
6/19/2022
Tigers
L 7-3
Away
6/21/2022
Phillies
W 7-0
Home
6/22/2022
Phillies
-
Home
6/24/2022
Nationals
-
Home
6/25/2022
Nationals
-
Home
6/26/2022
Nationals
-
Home
6/27/2022
Royals
-
Away
6/28/2022
Royals
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)