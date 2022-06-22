How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 6/22/2022

Jun 19, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) receives congratulations from teammates after he hits a home run in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to Rhys Hoskins for continued offensive production when they take the field against Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.

Phillies vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Wednesday, June 22, 2022 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Phillies vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The Phillies' .248 batting average ranks 11th in the majors.

The Phillies score the fifth-most runs in baseball (332 total, 4.8 per game).

The Phillies are 11th in the league with an on-base percentage of .318.

The Rangers rank 22nd in MLB with a .235 team batting average.

The Rangers rank 16th in the league with 294 total runs scored this season.

The Rangers have an OBP of just .294 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

Bryce Harper paces the Phillies with 48 runs batted in while accumulating a team-high batting average of .326.

Harper's home runs rank him 16th in the majors, and he is 10th in RBI.

Kyle Schwarber has collected a team-best 18 home runs.

Schwarber ranks seventh in homers and 33rd in RBI among MLB hitters this year.

Hoskins has 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 33 walks while batting .251.

Nicholas Castellanos is batting .249 with 17 doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks.

Rangers Impact Players

Adolis Garcia leads Texas in runs batted in with 45 and has a batting average of .253.

In all of the major leagues, Garcia ranks 24th in homers and 14th in RBI.

Seager is slugging .438 this season, with a team-best 15 homers while driving in 32 runs.

Seager is 16th among all batters in the big leagues in homers, and 66th in RBI.

Marcus Semien has collected 61 base hits, an OBP of .295 and a slugging percentage of .360 this season.

Nate Lowe leads Texas with a batting average of .278. He's also hit nine home runs with 28 RBI.

Phillies and Rangers Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/17/2022 Nationals W 5-3 Away 6/17/2022 Nationals W 8-7 Away 6/18/2022 Nationals W 2-1 Away 6/19/2022 Nationals L 9-3 Away 6/21/2022 Rangers L 7-0 Away 6/22/2022 Rangers - Away 6/23/2022 Padres - Away 6/24/2022 Padres - Away 6/25/2022 Padres - Away 6/26/2022 Padres - Away 6/28/2022 Braves - Home

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/16/2022 Tigers W 3-1 Away 6/17/2022 Tigers W 7-0 Away 6/18/2022 Tigers L 14-7 Away 6/19/2022 Tigers L 7-3 Away 6/21/2022 Phillies W 7-0 Home 6/22/2022 Phillies - Home 6/24/2022 Nationals - Home 6/25/2022 Nationals - Home 6/26/2022 Nationals - Home 6/27/2022 Royals - Away 6/28/2022 Royals - Away

