How to Watch Phillies at Braves

September 28, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Phillies and the Braves vie for the top spot in the NL East with a playoff berth on the line.
Author:

The Braves and the Phillies are locked in the National League's tightest playoff race entering the final week of the regular season. The Phillies sit 2.5 games back of the Braves heading into Tuesday's series opener and likely need to win the series against Atlanta to take the NL East title.

How to Watch Phillies vs. Braves:

Game Date: Sept. 28, 2021

Game Time: 6:55 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1

If the Phillies do manage to secure their first playoff appearance since 2011, Bryce Harper should garner serious consideration for NL MVP. He leads his team with a .313 batting average, 34 home runs and 82 RBIs.

The Phillies will start Zack Wheeler on the mound Tuesday. Wheeler has been their constant in a rotation that had to be fortified at the trade deadline. He made his first All-Star appearance this year and has the numbers to back it up with a 14-9 record and a 2.79 ERA.

The Braves will start Charlie Morton on the mound. He won a championship with the Astros and started a World Series game for the Rays last year. He has a 13-6 record and a 3.53 ERA this season.

Buckle up for this series.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
28
2021

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: FS1
Time
6:55
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16840898
