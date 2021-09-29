The Philadelphia Phillies are in a must-win situation facing the Atlanta Braves in the fight for the NL East. Atlanta currently has a 3 1/2 game lead.

Mathematically this is a must win game for the Philadelphia Phillies. Another loss puts them at 4 1/2 games back with only four games to play. The Phillies have a winnable series coming up with the Marlins, but there is no time like the present.

How to Watch: Phillies vs. Braves

Game Date: Sept. 29, 2021

Game Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Phillies vs. Braves on fuboTV:

The series opener between these two was a heartbreaker for the City of Brotherly Love. Both starters, Zack Wheeler and Charlie Morton, pitched great for seven innings. Morton proved better though, as he didn't give up any runs and struck out seven batters.

Atlanta scored just two runs in the third but was up 2-0 when the wheels almost fell off. The Phillies scored one and had a runner in scoring position to tie, but closer Will Smith got a swinging strikeout to win the game.

The Phillies are starting another great arm to get back in this NL East race. Righty Aaron Nola will start Game 2. He has a 9-8 record with a 4.64 ERA. Unfortunately for Phillies fans, the Braves are starting Max Fried, who is 13-7 record with a 3.12 ERA.

