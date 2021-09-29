September 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Philadelphia Phillies are in a must-win situation facing the Atlanta Braves in the fight for the NL East. Atlanta currently has a 3 1/2 game lead.
Author:

Mathematically this is a must win game for the Philadelphia Phillies. Another loss puts them at 4 1/2 games back with only four games to play. The Phillies have a winnable series coming up with the Marlins, but there is no time like the present. 

How to Watch: Phillies vs. Braves

Game Date: Sept. 29, 2021

Game Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Phillies vs. Braves on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The series opener between these two was a heartbreaker for the City of Brotherly Love. Both starters, Zack Wheeler and Charlie Morton, pitched great for seven innings. Morton proved better though, as he didn't give up any runs and struck out seven batters. 

Atlanta scored just two runs in the third but was up 2-0 when the wheels almost fell off. The Phillies scored one and had a runner in scoring position to tie, but closer Will Smith got a swinging strikeout to win the game. 

The Phillies are starting another great arm to get back in this NL East race. Righty Aaron Nola will start Game 2. He has a 9-8 record with a 4.64 ERA. Unfortunately for Phillies fans, the Braves are starting Max Fried, who is 13-7 record with a 3.12 ERA. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
29
2021

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
7:20
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Philadelphia Phillies
MLB

How to Watch Phillies vs. Braves

43 seconds ago
Wisconsin Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Indiana at Ohio State in NCAA Women's Volleyball

55 minutes ago
Soccer Fans 2
Soccer

How to Watch Atlético Ottawa at HFX Wanderers FC

1 hour ago
Juan Soto Washington Nationals
MLB

How to Watch Nationals vs. Rockies

2 hours ago
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) paces the sideline in the third quarter during a Week 3 NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Cincinnati Bengals At Pittsburgh Steelers Sept 26
NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/30/2021

3 hours ago
aaron-boone
SI Guide

Stanton, Judge Look to Keep Red-Hot Yankees Rolling vs. Blue Jays

3 hours ago
Sep 18, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars running back Lopini Katoa (4) carries the ball in the fourth quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

BYU vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/1/2021

3 hours ago
Sep 25, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) runs the ball against the Colorado State Rams during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Iowa vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/1/2021

3 hours ago
Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Dartmouth vs. Pennsylvania: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/1/2021

3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy