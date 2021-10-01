How to Watch Phillies vs. Marlins

The Phillies and Marlins will face off in the last series of the 2021 season.

The Phillies are fresh off three straight losses to the Braves. Though the wins propelled Atlanta to the National League East title and the playoffs, the losses ended Philadelphia's hopes of making a run into the MLB postseason.

A three-game series with the Marlins gives Philadelphia a chance to improve its record to 84-78 before the regular season wraps up.

How to Watch: Phillies at Marlins

Game Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Game Time: 7:10 p.m. EST

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Marlins enter this series with a 65-94 record. They have struggled this season, but they have quite a few pieces to build around moving forward. With a quality offseason, they could get back into contention next year.

Miami is coming off of a four-game series with the New York Mets. The team won just one game, downing the Mets 3-2 on Sept. 29.

The Phillies will start Ranger Suarez (7-5, 1.45 ERA), while Sandy Alcantara (9-14, 3.09 ERA) will get the starting nod for the Marlins.

Though this teams aren't World Series contenders, this matchup is worth watching because it could provide flashes of what both teams will be working with next season.

Regional restrictions may apply.