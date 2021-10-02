October 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Phillies and Marlins face off Saturday on the second-to-last day of the MLB regular season.
Author:

The Phillies and Marlins are set to play in an NL East rivalry game Saturday evening as both teams look to finish out the season on a strong note.

How to Watch: Phillies at Marlins

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 6:10 p.m. EST

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Phillies at Marlins on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the first game of the series Friday night, the Phillies dominated the Marlins 5–0. They were led by superstar outfielder Bryce Harper, who hit his 35th home run of the season and had two RBIs.

Both of these teams have a bright future ahead. The Phillies have a roster loaded with talent, and Miami has a lot of young talent that will continue to develop as well as money to spend to continue its rebuild.

With a rivalry matchup on the line and both teams looking to head into the offseason on a high note, the Phillies will give the start to Hans Crouse (0-1, 3.00 ERA). On the other side, the Marlins will be starting Jesús Luzardo (3-5, 6.92 ERA) on the mound.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
6:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Philadelphia Phillies
MLB

How to Watch Phillies vs. Marlins

2 minutes ago
USATSI_16779543 (1)
NCAA Football

How to Watch California vs. Washington State

27 minutes ago
USATSI_16825615
NCAA Football

How to Watch Cincinnati at Notre Dame

1 hour ago
NASCAR Kyle Larson
NASCAR

How to Watch NASCAR Sparks 300 at Talladega

1 hour ago
Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) dives in for a touchdown as Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) looks on during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/4/2021

1 hour ago
USATSI_16568385
Golf

How to Watch Sanderson Farms Championship, Third Round

1 hour ago
USATSI_16869789
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Nationals

1 hour ago
USATSI_16831302
NCAA Football

How to Watch South Florida at SMU

1 hour ago
USATSI_16689726
NCAA Football

How to Watch Youngstown State at Northern Iowa

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy