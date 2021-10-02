How to Watch Phillies vs. Marlins

The Phillies and Marlins face off Saturday on the second-to-last day of the MLB regular season.

The Phillies and Marlins are set to play in an NL East rivalry game Saturday evening as both teams look to finish out the season on a strong note.

How to Watch: Phillies at Marlins

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 6:10 p.m. EST

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

In the first game of the series Friday night, the Phillies dominated the Marlins 5–0. They were led by superstar outfielder Bryce Harper, who hit his 35th home run of the season and had two RBIs.

Both of these teams have a bright future ahead. The Phillies have a roster loaded with talent, and Miami has a lot of young talent that will continue to develop as well as money to spend to continue its rebuild.

With a rivalry matchup on the line and both teams looking to head into the offseason on a high note, the Phillies will give the start to Hans Crouse (0-1, 3.00 ERA). On the other side, the Marlins will be starting Jesús Luzardo (3-5, 6.92 ERA) on the mound.

