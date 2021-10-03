How to Watch Phillies at Marlins

October 3, 2021
How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Phillies are set to face the Marlins on Sunday afternoon in the season finale for both teams.
Author:

The Phillies and the Marlins are looking looking to head into the offseason on a high note as they face off Sunday in their final game of the season. 

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins:

Game Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Game Time: 2:55 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

You can live stream the Phillies at Marlins game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

After still being in contention for the NL East division, the Phillies were eliminated by the Braves this week. 

Bryce Harper and co. may not have made the postseason this year, but they have a lot to work with moving forward. Philadelphia should be back in the postseason hunt next year.

On the other side of the diamond, the Marlins were nowhere near the playoffs. However, they are developing a lot of young talent and have a bright future ahead of them as well.

With the final game of the season on the line for both teams, the Phillies have yet to announce who their starting pitcher will be. For the Marlins, Pablo Lopez (5-5, 3.03 ERA) will get the final start of the year.

Tune in to catch a glimpse of Harper before his team closes out its season. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

