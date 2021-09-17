How to Watch Phillies vs. Mets

The Phillies and Mets look to move up the NL East standings as they start a three-game series Friday.

The Phillies and Mets both remain in the mix in the NL East division race entering their series opener Friday.

How to Watch Phillies at Mets:

Game Date: Sep. 17, 2021

Game Time: 6:55 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia



Live stream the Phillies at Mets game on fuboTV:

Coming into tonight's matchup, the Phillies are three games behind the Braves in the NL East and 2.5 games behind the Cardinals for the second wild card in the National League. The Mets are 5.5 games behind the Braves in the division and five games behind the Cardinals for the wild-card spot.

The Mets and the Phillies both need wins to keep pace in the push for the playoffs. In their last series, the Phillies took two out of three games against the Cubs, while the Mets were swept by the Cardinals in a three-game set.

With major playoff implications on the line Friday, the Mets will turn to Taijuan Walker (7-9, 4.29 ERA) as their starting pitcher. Walker was an All-Star this season but has struggled recently. The Phillies will start former Mets pitcher Zack Wheeler (13-9, 2.86 ERA).

