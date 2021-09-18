How to Watch Phillies at Mets

September 18, 2021
How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mets and the Phillies face off as both teams try to catch up with the NL East-leading Braves.
The Phillies take on the Mets on Saturday night as both teams look to catch up with the NL East-leading Braves in the playoff chase.

How to Watch Phillies vs. Mets Online:

Game Date: Sept. 18th, 2021

Game Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Deportes

You can live stream the Phillies at Mets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into the matchup, the Phillies sit just 2.5 games behind the Cardinals for the second wild card spot, while the Mets are six games back. The Phillies trail the Braves by two games in the NL East, while the Mets are 5.5 games back of the division lead.

In the first game of the series Friday, the Phillies won 4-3. Philadelphia was led by first baseman Brad Miller, who hit his 19th home run. For the Mets, Javier Baez drove in his 84th RBI of the season.

If the Mets want to make a comeback in the wild card race, they need to make up ground, starting with this series against Philadelphia.

The Mets will give the start to Carlos Carrasco (1-2, 5.59 ERA). The Phillies will start Aaron Nola (7-8, 4.58 ERA) on the mound.

Regional restrictions may apply.

