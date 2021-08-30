How to Watch Phillies at Nationals

The Phillies begin a pivotal series against the Nationals as they try to keep their postseason hopes alive.

The Phillies enter Monday's series opener against the Nationals in a tense postseason race. Philadelphia took three of four games against the Diamondbacks over the weekend but is 5-5 in its last 10 games.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 30, 2021

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

You can live stream the Phillies at Nationals game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Phillies are 4.5 games back of the Braves in the NL East and four game behind the Reds for the second wild card.

Philadelphia will start Zack Wheeler (10-9, 2.90 ERA) on the mound against new Washington acquisition Josiah Gray (0-1., 3.75 ERA).

Regional restrictions may apply.