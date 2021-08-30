August 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Phillies begin a pivotal series against the Nationals as they try to keep their postseason hopes alive.
Author:

The Phillies enter Monday's series opener against the Nationals in a tense postseason race. Philadelphia took three of four games against the Diamondbacks over the weekend but is 5-5 in its last 10 games.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 30, 2021

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

You can live stream the Phillies at Nationals game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Phillies are 4.5 games back of the Braves in the NL East and four game behind the Reds for the second wild card.

Philadelphia will start Zack Wheeler (10-9, 2.90 ERA) on the mound against new Washington acquisition Josiah Gray (0-1., 3.75 ERA).

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
30
2021

Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
7:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Tampa Bay Rays
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Rays

Softball
Other

How to Watch Team Purple vs Team Blue in Athletes Unlimited Softball

Juan Soto Washington Nationals
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Nationals

naomi-osaka
SI Guide

Naomi Osaka Begins Her U.S. Open Defense

Soccer Fans
Soccer

How to Watch Boston University at Boston College

Damian Priest
WWE

How to Watch Monday Night Raw

Brianna Decker USA Hockey
Other

How to Watch 2021 IIHF Women's World Championship Semifinals, United States vs. Finland

Detroit Tigers
MLB

How to Watch Twins at Tigers

Novak Djokovic
Tennis

How to Watch the 2021 U.S. Open First Round

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy