How to Watch Phillies at Nationals

August 31, 2021
How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After winning the series opener, the Phillies will look to keep their momentum rolling Tuesday against the Nationals.
Author:

With one month left in the season, the Phillies remain on the outside of the playoff picture. Philadelphia sits three games back of the second wild card and 3.5 games back of the Braves in the NL East.

A 7-4 win Monday against the Nationals coupled with a Braves loss to the Dodgers allowed the Phillies to make up ground in the division race, and they will look to keep up that momentum in Tuesday's game against Washington.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 31, 2021

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

You can live stream the Phillies at Nationals game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In Monday's win, Philadelphia's Ronald Torreyes hit a three-run triple in the third inning and Bryce Harper hit his 26th home run of the season.

On Tuesday, he Nationals are set to start Patrick Corbin (7-13, 6.09 ERA). Corbin will go up against Philadelphia's Matt Moore (2-4, 6.12 ERA).

Tune in as the Phillies seek their fifth straight win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

