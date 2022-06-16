How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 6/16/2022

Jun 15, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) runs the bases after hitting a single during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Zack Wheeler will start for the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday at Nationals Park against Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for the first game of a five-game series.

Phillies vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, June 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Phillies vs. Nationals Batting Stats

The Phillies rank seventh in the majors with a .252 batting average.

The Phillies score the sixth-most runs in baseball (304 total, 4.8 per game).

The Phillies' .320 on-base percentage ranks ninth-best in the league.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .254 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.

The Nationals rank 18th in the league with 268 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 46 runs batted in while putting up a team-best batting average of .317.

Of all major league hitters, Harper is eighth in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Rhys Hoskins is hitting .253 with 11 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 28 walks.

Hoskins ranks 17th in home runs and 29th in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Kyle Schwarber has 16 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.

Nicholas Castellanos has 14 doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks while batting .253.

Nationals Impact Players

Soto leads Washington with 13 home runs this season. He's batting .219 with 28 RBI.

Soto is 17th in homers and 79th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Josh Bell is a key run producer for Washington with a .294 average, seven homers and 38 RBI.

Overall, Bell is 77th in homers and 24th in RBI this season.

Nelson Cruz has collected 57 base hits, an OBP of .337 and a slugging percentage of .397 this season.

Cesar Hernandez has collected 72 hits this season and has an OBP of .316. He's slugging .328 on the year.

Phillies and Nationals Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/11/2022 Diamondbacks W 4-0 Home 6/12/2022 Diamondbacks L 13-1 Home 6/13/2022 Marlins W 3-2 Home 6/14/2022 Marlins L 11-9 Home 6/15/2022 Marlins W 3-1 Home 6/16/2022 Nationals - Away 6/17/2022 Nationals - Away 6/17/2022 Nationals - Away 6/18/2022 Nationals - Away 6/19/2022 Nationals - Away 6/21/2022 Rangers - Away

Nationals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/11/2022 Brewers W 8-6 Home 6/12/2022 Brewers L 4-1 Home 6/13/2022 Braves L 9-5 Home 6/14/2022 Braves L 10-4 Home 6/15/2022 Braves L 8-2 Home 6/16/2022 Phillies - Home 6/17/2022 Phillies - Home 6/17/2022 Phillies - Home 6/18/2022 Phillies - Home 6/19/2022 Phillies - Home 6/21/2022 Orioles - Away

