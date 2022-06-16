How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 6/16/2022

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 15, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) runs the bases after hitting a single during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 15, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) runs the bases after hitting a single during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Zack Wheeler will start for the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday at Nationals Park against Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for the first game of a five-game series.

Phillies vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Phillies rank seventh in the majors with a .252 batting average.
  • The Phillies score the sixth-most runs in baseball (304 total, 4.8 per game).
  • The Phillies' .320 on-base percentage ranks ninth-best in the league.
  • The Nationals have a team batting average of .254 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.
  • The Nationals rank 18th in the league with 268 total runs scored this season.
  • The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 46 runs batted in while putting up a team-best batting average of .317.
  • Of all major league hitters, Harper is eighth in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
  • Rhys Hoskins is hitting .253 with 11 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 28 walks.
  • Hoskins ranks 17th in home runs and 29th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Kyle Schwarber has 16 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
  • Nicholas Castellanos has 14 doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks while batting .253.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Soto leads Washington with 13 home runs this season. He's batting .219 with 28 RBI.
  • Soto is 17th in homers and 79th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Josh Bell is a key run producer for Washington with a .294 average, seven homers and 38 RBI.
  • Overall, Bell is 77th in homers and 24th in RBI this season.
  • Nelson Cruz has collected 57 base hits, an OBP of .337 and a slugging percentage of .397 this season.
  • Cesar Hernandez has collected 72 hits this season and has an OBP of .316. He's slugging .328 on the year.

Phillies and Nationals Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/11/2022

Diamondbacks

W 4-0

Home

6/12/2022

Diamondbacks

L 13-1

Home

6/13/2022

Marlins

W 3-2

Home

6/14/2022

Marlins

L 11-9

Home

6/15/2022

Marlins

W 3-1

Home

6/16/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/17/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/17/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/18/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/19/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/21/2022

Rangers

-

Away

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/11/2022

Brewers

W 8-6

Home

6/12/2022

Brewers

L 4-1

Home

6/13/2022

Braves

L 9-5

Home

6/14/2022

Braves

L 10-4

Home

6/15/2022

Braves

L 8-2

Home

6/16/2022

Phillies

-

Home

6/17/2022

Phillies

-

Home

6/17/2022

Phillies

-

Home

6/18/2022

Phillies

-

Home

6/19/2022

Phillies

-

Home

6/21/2022

Orioles

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
16
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 15, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) runs the bases after hitting a single during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jun 15, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) runs the bases after hitting a single during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 6/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jun 12, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a solo home run off Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias (32) in the eight inning of the game at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Brewers vs. Mets stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs7 minutes ago
Jun 14, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates his three run home run with designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Phillies at Nationals stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs7 minutes ago
NEVADA BASEBALL
Minor League Baseball

Mud Hens at Red Sox stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown22 minutes ago
imago1011431831h
Premier League

How to Watch Premier League in Canada on fuboTV: Costs, Price, Channels

By Frank Urbina1 hour ago
Jun 14, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) hits a two run home run in the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Jun 14, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) hits a two run home run in the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 6/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
USATSI_18538664
MLB

How to Watch Guardians at Rockies

By Adam Childs4 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy