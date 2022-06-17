How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 6/17/2022

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 16, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates with teammates after the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies versus Washington Nationals game on Friday at 1:05 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Rhys Hoskins and Juan Soto.

Phillies vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Phillies' .253 batting average is sixth-best in the majors.
  • The Phillies are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.9 runs per game (314 total).
  • The Phillies are seventh in baseball with a .321 on-base percentage.
  • The Nationals rank sixth in MLB with a .253 team batting average.
  • The Nationals rank 19th in the league with 269 total runs scored this season.
  • The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Bryce Harper has put up a team-high batting average of .316 and leads the Phillies in runs batted in with a mark of 46.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Harper is 15th in home runs and sixth in RBI.
  • Kyle Schwarber has collected a team-best 18 home runs.
  • Schwarber is second in home runs and 27th in RBI so far this season.
  • Hoskins is batting .253 with 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 28 walks.
  • Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .258 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Soto leads Washington with 13 home runs this season. He's batting .215 with 28 RBI.
  • Among all batters in the big leagues, Soto's home run total is 17th and his RBI tally ranks 80th.
  • Josh Bell leads Washington in batting average (.298) and runs batted in (39) this season while also slugging eight homers.
  • Bell is 59th in homers and 21st in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Nelson Cruz is slashing .261/.337/.401 this season for the Nationals.
  • Cesar Hernandez has 73 hits and an OBP of .318 to go with a slugging percentage of .336 this season.

Phillies and Nationals Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/12/2022

Diamondbacks

L 13-1

Home

6/13/2022

Marlins

W 3-2

Home

6/14/2022

Marlins

L 11-9

Home

6/15/2022

Marlins

W 3-1

Home

6/16/2022

Nationals

W 10-1

Away

6/17/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/17/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/18/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/19/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/21/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/22/2022

Rangers

-

Away

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/12/2022

Brewers

L 4-1

Home

6/13/2022

Braves

L 9-5

Home

6/14/2022

Braves

L 10-4

Home

6/15/2022

Braves

L 8-2

Home

6/16/2022

Phillies

L 10-1

Home

6/17/2022

Phillies

-

Home

6/17/2022

Phillies

-

Home

6/18/2022

Phillies

-

Home

6/19/2022

Phillies

-

Home

6/21/2022

Orioles

-

Away

6/22/2022

Orioles

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
17
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
1:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

