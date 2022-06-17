How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 6/17/2022

Jun 16, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates with teammates after the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies versus Washington Nationals game on Friday at 1:05 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Rhys Hoskins and Juan Soto.

Phillies vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, June 17, 2022

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

TV: NBC Sports Networks

Phillies vs. Nationals Batting Stats

The Phillies' .253 batting average is sixth-best in the majors.

The Phillies are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.9 runs per game (314 total).

The Phillies are seventh in baseball with a .321 on-base percentage.

The Nationals rank sixth in MLB with a .253 team batting average.

The Nationals rank 19th in the league with 269 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

Bryce Harper has put up a team-high batting average of .316 and leads the Phillies in runs batted in with a mark of 46.

Among all hitters in the majors, Harper is 15th in home runs and sixth in RBI.

Kyle Schwarber has collected a team-best 18 home runs.

Schwarber is second in home runs and 27th in RBI so far this season.

Hoskins is batting .253 with 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 28 walks.

Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .258 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks.

Nationals Impact Players

Soto leads Washington with 13 home runs this season. He's batting .215 with 28 RBI.

Among all batters in the big leagues, Soto's home run total is 17th and his RBI tally ranks 80th.

Josh Bell leads Washington in batting average (.298) and runs batted in (39) this season while also slugging eight homers.

Bell is 59th in homers and 21st in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Nelson Cruz is slashing .261/.337/.401 this season for the Nationals.

Cesar Hernandez has 73 hits and an OBP of .318 to go with a slugging percentage of .336 this season.

Phillies and Nationals Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/12/2022 Diamondbacks L 13-1 Home 6/13/2022 Marlins W 3-2 Home 6/14/2022 Marlins L 11-9 Home 6/15/2022 Marlins W 3-1 Home 6/16/2022 Nationals W 10-1 Away 6/17/2022 Nationals - Away 6/17/2022 Nationals - Away 6/18/2022 Nationals - Away 6/19/2022 Nationals - Away 6/21/2022 Rangers - Away 6/22/2022 Rangers - Away

Nationals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/12/2022 Brewers L 4-1 Home 6/13/2022 Braves L 9-5 Home 6/14/2022 Braves L 10-4 Home 6/15/2022 Braves L 8-2 Home 6/16/2022 Phillies L 10-1 Home 6/17/2022 Phillies - Home 6/17/2022 Phillies - Home 6/18/2022 Phillies - Home 6/19/2022 Phillies - Home 6/21/2022 Orioles - Away 6/22/2022 Orioles - Away

