How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 6/17/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia Phillies versus Washington Nationals game on Friday at 1:05 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Rhys Hoskins and Juan Soto.
Phillies vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, June 17, 2022
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Phillies vs. Nationals Batting Stats
- The Phillies' .253 batting average is sixth-best in the majors.
- The Phillies are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.9 runs per game (314 total).
- The Phillies are seventh in baseball with a .321 on-base percentage.
- The Nationals rank sixth in MLB with a .253 team batting average.
- The Nationals rank 19th in the league with 269 total runs scored this season.
- The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.
Phillies Impact Players
- Bryce Harper has put up a team-high batting average of .316 and leads the Phillies in runs batted in with a mark of 46.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Harper is 15th in home runs and sixth in RBI.
- Kyle Schwarber has collected a team-best 18 home runs.
- Schwarber is second in home runs and 27th in RBI so far this season.
- Hoskins is batting .253 with 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 28 walks.
- Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .258 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks.
Nationals Impact Players
- Soto leads Washington with 13 home runs this season. He's batting .215 with 28 RBI.
- Among all batters in the big leagues, Soto's home run total is 17th and his RBI tally ranks 80th.
- Josh Bell leads Washington in batting average (.298) and runs batted in (39) this season while also slugging eight homers.
- Bell is 59th in homers and 21st in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Nelson Cruz is slashing .261/.337/.401 this season for the Nationals.
- Cesar Hernandez has 73 hits and an OBP of .318 to go with a slugging percentage of .336 this season.
Phillies and Nationals Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/12/2022
Diamondbacks
L 13-1
Home
6/13/2022
Marlins
W 3-2
Home
6/14/2022
Marlins
L 11-9
Home
6/15/2022
Marlins
W 3-1
Home
6/16/2022
Nationals
W 10-1
Away
6/17/2022
Nationals
-
Away
6/17/2022
Nationals
-
Away
6/18/2022
Nationals
-
Away
6/19/2022
Nationals
-
Away
6/21/2022
Rangers
-
Away
6/22/2022
Rangers
-
Away
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/12/2022
Brewers
L 4-1
Home
6/13/2022
Braves
L 9-5
Home
6/14/2022
Braves
L 10-4
Home
6/15/2022
Braves
L 8-2
Home
6/16/2022
Phillies
L 10-1
Home
6/17/2022
Phillies
-
Home
6/17/2022
Phillies
-
Home
6/18/2022
Phillies
-
Home
6/19/2022
Phillies
-
Home
6/21/2022
Orioles
-
Away
6/22/2022
Orioles
-
Away
