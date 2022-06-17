Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) is congratulated by third baseman Maikel Franco (7) after hitting a two run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Nationals and Juan Soto hit the field at Nationals Park against Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

Phillies vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Phillies have the sixth-best batting average in the league (.253).
  • The Phillies are the second-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.9 runs per game (319 total).
  • The Phillies are sixth in the league with an on-base percentage of .322.
  • The Nationals' .253 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.
  • The Nationals have scored 272 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Bryce Harper paces the Phillies with 46 runs batted in while putting up a team-best batting average of .323.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Harper is 15th in home runs and sixth in RBI.
  • Schwarber has hit a team-high 18 home runs.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Schwarber ranks second in home runs and 27th in RBI.
  • Rhys Hoskins has 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 28 walks while batting .248.
  • Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .262 with 17 doubles, seven home runs and 20 walks.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Soto is batting .211 this season with a team-high 13 home runs.
  • Soto's home run total puts him 17th in MLB, and he is 80th in RBI.
  • Josh Bell leads Washington in runs batted in with 41 while batting .298 with nine homers.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Bell ranks 48th in home runs and 13th in RBI.
  • Nelson Cruz is slashing .258/.336/.396 this season for the Nationals.
  • Cesar Hernandez is batting .272 with an OBP of .320 and a slugging percentage of .337 this season.

Phillies and Nationals Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/13/2022

Marlins

W 3-2

Home

6/14/2022

Marlins

L 11-9

Home

6/15/2022

Marlins

W 3-1

Home

6/16/2022

Nationals

W 10-1

Away

6/17/2022

Nationals

W 5-3

Away

6/17/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/18/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/19/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/21/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/22/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/23/2022

Padres

-

Away

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/13/2022

Braves

L 9-5

Home

6/14/2022

Braves

L 10-4

Home

6/15/2022

Braves

L 8-2

Home

6/16/2022

Phillies

L 10-1

Home

6/17/2022

Phillies

L 5-3

Home

6/17/2022

Phillies

-

Home

6/18/2022

Phillies

-

Home

6/19/2022

Phillies

-

Home

6/21/2022

Orioles

-

Away

6/22/2022

Orioles

-

Away

6/24/2022

Rangers

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
17
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

