Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Nationals and Juan Soto hit the field at Nationals Park against Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.
Phillies vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, June 17, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Phillies vs. Nationals Batting Stats
- The Phillies have the sixth-best batting average in the league (.253).
- The Phillies are the second-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.9 runs per game (319 total).
- The Phillies are sixth in the league with an on-base percentage of .322.
- The Nationals' .253 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.
- The Nationals have scored 272 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.
Phillies Impact Players
- Bryce Harper paces the Phillies with 46 runs batted in while putting up a team-best batting average of .323.
- Among all batters in MLB, Harper is 15th in home runs and sixth in RBI.
- Schwarber has hit a team-high 18 home runs.
- Of all MLB hitters, Schwarber ranks second in home runs and 27th in RBI.
- Rhys Hoskins has 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 28 walks while batting .248.
- Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .262 with 17 doubles, seven home runs and 20 walks.
Nationals Impact Players
- Soto is batting .211 this season with a team-high 13 home runs.
- Soto's home run total puts him 17th in MLB, and he is 80th in RBI.
- Josh Bell leads Washington in runs batted in with 41 while batting .298 with nine homers.
- Among all MLB hitters, Bell ranks 48th in home runs and 13th in RBI.
- Nelson Cruz is slashing .258/.336/.396 this season for the Nationals.
- Cesar Hernandez is batting .272 with an OBP of .320 and a slugging percentage of .337 this season.
Phillies and Nationals Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/13/2022
Marlins
W 3-2
Home
6/14/2022
Marlins
L 11-9
Home
6/15/2022
Marlins
W 3-1
Home
6/16/2022
Nationals
W 10-1
Away
6/17/2022
Nationals
W 5-3
Away
6/17/2022
Nationals
-
Away
6/18/2022
Nationals
-
Away
6/19/2022
Nationals
-
Away
6/21/2022
Rangers
-
Away
6/22/2022
Rangers
-
Away
6/23/2022
Padres
-
Away
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/13/2022
Braves
L 9-5
Home
6/14/2022
Braves
L 10-4
Home
6/15/2022
Braves
L 8-2
Home
6/16/2022
Phillies
L 10-1
Home
6/17/2022
Phillies
L 5-3
Home
6/17/2022
Phillies
-
Home
6/18/2022
Phillies
-
Home
6/19/2022
Phillies
-
Home
6/21/2022
Orioles
-
Away
6/22/2022
Orioles
-
Away
6/24/2022
Rangers
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
