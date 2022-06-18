How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Nelson Cruz and the Washington Nationals take the field on Saturday at Nationals Park against Aaron Nola, who will start for the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is set for 4:35 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Phillies' .252 batting average is seventh-best in the majors.
  • The Phillies are the second-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 5.0 runs per game (327 total).
  • The Phillies rank eighth in the league with an on-base percentage of .321.
  • The Nationals' .253 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.
  • The Nationals rank 16th in the league with 279 total runs scored this season.
  • The Nationals have the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).

Phillies Impact Players

  • Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 48 runs batted in while accumulating a team-high batting average of .326.
  • In all of baseball, Harper is 16th in homers and seventh in RBI.
  • Kyle Schwarber has racked up a team-best 18 home runs.
  • Schwarber ranks fourth in homers and 27th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
  • Rhys Hoskins is hitting .249 with 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 30 walks.
  • Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .261 with 17 doubles, seven home runs and 20 walks.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Josh Bell leads Washington in runs batted in with 44 while batting .303, which is also best on the team.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Bell's home run total ranks 38th and his RBI tally is 11th.
  • Juan Soto is slugging .424 this season, with a team-best 13 homers while driving in 28 runs.
  • Soto ranks 20th in homers and 86th in RBI among all major league batters this season.
  • Cruz has collected 58 base hits, an OBP of .337 and a slugging percentage of .390 this season.
  • Cesar Hernandez has collected 75 hits this season and has an OBP of .319. He's slugging .336 on the year.

Phillies and Nationals Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/14/2022

Marlins

L 11-9

Home

6/15/2022

Marlins

W 3-1

Home

6/16/2022

Nationals

W 10-1

Away

6/17/2022

Nationals

W 5-3

Away

6/17/2022

Nationals

W 8-7

Away

6/18/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/19/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/21/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/22/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/23/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/24/2022

Padres

-

Away

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/14/2022

Braves

L 10-4

Home

6/15/2022

Braves

L 8-2

Home

6/16/2022

Phillies

L 10-1

Home

6/17/2022

Phillies

L 5-3

Home

6/17/2022

Phillies

L 8-7

Home

6/18/2022

Phillies

-

Home

6/19/2022

Phillies

-

Home

6/21/2022

Orioles

-

Away

6/22/2022

Orioles

-

Away

6/24/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/25/2022

Rangers

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
18
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
