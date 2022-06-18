How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

Jun 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Nelson Cruz and the Washington Nationals take the field on Saturday at Nationals Park against Aaron Nola, who will start for the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is set for 4:35 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, June 18, 2022

Game Time: 4:35 PM ET

4:35 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Phillies vs. Nationals Batting Stats

The Phillies' .252 batting average is seventh-best in the majors.

The Phillies are the second-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 5.0 runs per game (327 total).

The Phillies rank eighth in the league with an on-base percentage of .321.

The Nationals' .253 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.

The Nationals rank 16th in the league with 279 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).

Phillies Impact Players

Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 48 runs batted in while accumulating a team-high batting average of .326.

In all of baseball, Harper is 16th in homers and seventh in RBI.

Kyle Schwarber has racked up a team-best 18 home runs.

Schwarber ranks fourth in homers and 27th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.

Rhys Hoskins is hitting .249 with 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 30 walks.

Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .261 with 17 doubles, seven home runs and 20 walks.

Nationals Impact Players

Josh Bell leads Washington in runs batted in with 44 while batting .303, which is also best on the team.

Among all hitters in the majors, Bell's home run total ranks 38th and his RBI tally is 11th.

Juan Soto is slugging .424 this season, with a team-best 13 homers while driving in 28 runs.

Soto ranks 20th in homers and 86th in RBI among all major league batters this season.

Cruz has collected 58 base hits, an OBP of .337 and a slugging percentage of .390 this season.

Cesar Hernandez has collected 75 hits this season and has an OBP of .319. He's slugging .336 on the year.

Phillies and Nationals Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/14/2022 Marlins L 11-9 Home 6/15/2022 Marlins W 3-1 Home 6/16/2022 Nationals W 10-1 Away 6/17/2022 Nationals W 5-3 Away 6/17/2022 Nationals W 8-7 Away 6/18/2022 Nationals - Away 6/19/2022 Nationals - Away 6/21/2022 Rangers - Away 6/22/2022 Rangers - Away 6/23/2022 Padres - Away 6/24/2022 Padres - Away

Nationals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/14/2022 Braves L 10-4 Home 6/15/2022 Braves L 8-2 Home 6/16/2022 Phillies L 10-1 Home 6/17/2022 Phillies L 5-3 Home 6/17/2022 Phillies L 8-7 Home 6/18/2022 Phillies - Home 6/19/2022 Phillies - Home 6/21/2022 Orioles - Away 6/22/2022 Orioles - Away 6/24/2022 Rangers - Away 6/25/2022 Rangers - Away

