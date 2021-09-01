How to Watch Phillies at Nationals

With the Phillies desperately looking to make a postseason push, they head into an intriguing matchup with the Nationals on Wednesday.

As the race for the 2021 MLB postseason begins heating up, the Philadelphia Phillies are one team to keep a close eye on. Heading into Wednesday's action, the Phillies are just 2 1/2 games back in the National League East division behind the Atlanta Braves and 2 1/2 games back in the wild-card race as well.

How to Watch:

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Where: National Park in Washington, D.C.

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Obviously, Philadelphia is desperately in need of some wins. In their current series against the Washington Nationals, the Phillies have taken home wins in each of the first two games. Now, they will look to sweep the series Wednesday night.

In yesterday's game against Washington, the Phillies were able to pull out a 12-6 win. They were led by veteran outfielder Andrew McCutchen, who hit a home run and drove in three RBIs. Bryce Harper also had a good game, driving in his 62nd and 63rd RBI of the year.

Looking ahead to Wednesday's game, the Phillies need to take care of business and finish off the sweep.

With a big game on the line for Philadelphia, it will turn to Aaron Nola as the starting pitcher. He has had an up-and-down year for the Phillies, racking up a 7-7 record to go along with a 4.30 ERA.

On the other side of the diamond, the Nationals will start Paolo Espino on the mound. Coming into this game, he holds a 4-4 record and a 4.13 ERA.

Even though the Nationals don't have a playoff berth on the line, they would be happy coming through with a spoiler win over their division rivals. The Phillies have a lot riding on this game as they look to make up more ground in the postseason chase.

