How to Watch Phillies at Braves

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The NL East's second-place teams will play each other in a three-game series beginning today.

The Phillies (19-22) are on the road in Atlanta this week for a four-game series against the Braves (19-22). The Phils and Braves are currently tied for second in the NL East, but they are both still eight games behind the Mets and will need to start making up some ground.

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves Today:

Game Date: May 23, 2022

Game Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Phillies are coming off of a three-game series with the Dodgers in which they lost two and won one. The win came yesterday in the final game of the series in a 4-3 extra-innings game. 

Mookie Betts's solo home run put the Dodgers on the board in the third, and Edwin Rios added to the lead with a solo home run of his own. Garrett Stubbs cut the lead in half with a solo homer, and Jean Segura tied it up with an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth. Trea Turner hit a go-ahead RBI single in the top of the tenth, but the Phillies put some men on the bases and ultimately scored two on a walk-off error. 

The Braves are coming off of a three-game series with the Marlins in which they won two and lost one. Yesterday, the Braves dropped the final game of the series, 4-3. Miami had the lead for the entire game, but the Braves closed the gap forcing some strong pitching from Sandy Alcántara to give the Marlins the win.

With both the Braves and the Marlins trying to close the gap on the Mets, they will need to start putting complete games together. The Phillies have a very talented team but seem to be having trouble finding the consistency needed to make a real run for the top spot.

How To Watch

May
23
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
7:20
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
May 21, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper (3) bats against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
