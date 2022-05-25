How to Watch Phillies at Braves

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Wednesday night in MLB action, the Phillies will hit the road to take on the Braves in Atlanta.

The 2022 MLB season will continue forward with a good slate of games on the Wednesday schedule. Fans will not have to look too hard to find a good game to watch. One intriguing matchup to keep a close eye on will feature the Phillies traveling to Atlanta to face off against the Braves.

How to Watch the Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves Today:

Game Date: May 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream the Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Phillies have gone 20-23 to open up the season. It has not been the start that Philadelphia was hoping for, but there is plenty of time to turn things around. Last time out, the Phillies ended up losing to the Braves by a final score of 6-5.

On the other side of this matchup, the Braves hold a 20-23 record entering this game as well. Atlanta, just like Philadelphia, needs to string a few wins together to turn its season around. After splitting the first two games of this series, the Braves will look to pull off a big victory tonight.

This is going to be a very entertaining NL East rivalry matchup. Both of these teams are talented, but have gotten off to slow starts this season. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the big victory.

