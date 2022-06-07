How to Watch Phillies at Brewers

The Philadelphia Phillies look to keep up the momentum from last week when they start a new series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

You can't necessarily say the Phillies had a good week last week considering they fired their coach Joe Girardi. But it has given their club a much-needed boost, getting a series sweep against the Los Angeles Angels. They have now won their last four games.

They're hoping that momentum continues against the Brewers and beyond to get back into Wild Card contention. The Brewers meanwhile are looking to snap a three-game losing streak after their series with the San Diego Padres.

How to Watch: Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers

Date: June 7, 2022

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

You can live stream Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

The Phillies were down 6-2 against the Angeles but they rallied into extras after a Bryce Harper grand slam. Their eventual three-run walk-off homer in the ninth by Bryson Stott handed LA its 11th loss in a row. In the Brewers last series, they actually started off really well beating the Padres in a close 5-4 win. They then were shut out in the next two games. In the finale of the four-game series, Milwaukee sent the game to extras but Jake Cronenworth of the Padres hit a three-run bomb to effectively win the game.

To end this losing streak, Milwaukee will start Jason Alexander not of Seinfeld fame. Alexander only has seven innings under his belt this season with no record and a 2.57 ERA. The Phillies will look to extend their streak by starting Ranger Suarez. The righty is 4-3 on the year with a 4-3 record and a 4.69 ERA. The Phils have a long way to go still sitting four games under .500 but last week was a breath of fresh air in a slow start to the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.