How to Watch Phillies at Dodgers

Following an exciting 9-7 game last night, the Phillies and Dodgers will once again face off today. Philadelphia is one step closer to reaching .500 and getting its season back on track after the recent win.

With three games left in this series in Los Angeles, it’ll be an exciting weekend of action.

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers Today:

Game Date: May 13, 2022

Game Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live Stream: You can stream Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Phillies are now 15-17 on the season following last night’s win over the Dodgers. This puts them in a tie for second place in the National League East with the Braves.

It’s been pulling out wins on the road that’s been a struggle for Philadelphia this season, who’s gone just 6-8 away from home. If the Phillies are able to have a successful series, that record could be much improved by the end of the weekend.

The Dodgers are once again having a great season, sitting at 20-10 thus far. They’re the top team in the National League West and have won seven of their last ten games.

With championship aspirations, Los Angeles has the roster to make noise in the postseason. Throughout the regular season, it’ll be about building up the roster and staying healthy.

This will be the second of a four-game series between these clubs. The Dodgers are one of the best teams in baseball, but Philadelphia won’t be an easy team to beat tonight.

Regional restrictions may apply.