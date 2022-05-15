How to Watch Phillies at Dodgers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Phillies go for their fourth straight win on Saturday when they play the third of a four-game series with the Dodgers.

The Phillies came into their west coast road trip just 12-16 on the year and losers of five of six games.

They were struggling but they have flipped the script and are 4-1 in their first five games on the road trip. Two of those wins have been against he NL West-leading Dodgers in which they have scored 21 total runs.

They took down the Dodgers 9-7 on Thursday and then followed that up with a. 12-10 extra-inning win on Friday.

It has been a good trip so far and Saturday they will look to clinch a series win against the Dodgers when they send Ranger Suarez to the mound. 

The Dodgers will turn to Julio Urias as they try and snap a three-game losing streak. Urias lost his last start when he gave up 11 hits and two runs in a 2-1 defeat to the Pirates.

The Dodgers are in their roughest stretch of the year as they have now lost four of their last five games and it has dropped them to 20-11 on the season.

