How to Watch Phillies at Dodgers

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Phillies will hit the road to take on the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon.

With the 2022 MLB season moving forward quickly, fans will have plenty of opportunities to watch a good game on Sunday. Around the league, there are a ton of very intriguing matchups. One of those will feature the Phillies traveling to Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers.

How to Watch the Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers Today:

Game Date: May 15, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream the Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of today's game, the Phillies have gone 17-17 so far this season. Philadelphia is a much more talented team than it has shown so far. Last time out, the Phillies ended up beating the Dodgers by a final score of 8-3 to win their third game out of three in the series.

On the other side of the field, the Dodgers are 20-12 at this point in the year. Currently, Los Angeles would be a good bet to win the National League at the end of the season. After losing the first three games of this series, the Dodgers will look to avoid a sweep today.

This should be a very entertaining game to watch. Both of these teams are loaded with star power and fans should end up watching a great show. Make sure to tune in to see which team comes out on top.

