How to Watch Phillies at Dodgers

The Phillies will take on the best team in the National League, the Dodgers, on Thursday.

The Phillies are in the middle of the pack of NL East with a 13-17 record. They are behind the Braves by half of one game and behind the divisional-leading Mets by seven-and-a-half games.

Their record on the road has been less than stellar at 4-8, so this series could either turn that around or be rough on the team.

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers Today:

Game Date: May 12, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Despite a losing record, Philadelphia still ranks No. 6 in the MLB in batting average, hitting .250 this season and has 135 runs batting in for No. 7 in the league.

Kyle Schwarber leads the team in home runs with seven and Aaron Nola in strikeouts with 47 through 40 innings pitched.

The Dodgers are the best team in the National League with a 20-8 record through 28 games. They are on top of the NL West by one-and-a-half games over the Padres who are 20-11.

They also have the best run differential in the league at plus-80 on the season.

