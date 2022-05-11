How to Watch Phillies at Mariners

The Phillies take on the Mariners in the final game of their series on Wednesday.

The Phillies don't have a positive record, but they still find themselves at No. 3 in the NL East through 29 games this season. They are 13-16.

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Seattle Mariners Today:

Game Date: May 11, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Live stream Philadelphia Phillies at Seattle Mariners on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Their home record of 9-9 needs to be better if this team hopes to achieve success this season. Despite the losing record, they still have a positive run differential of plus-nine.

Philadelphia ranks No. 5 in batting average this season with a .253 average. It also ranks No. 8 in runs with 131 runs hit over 29 games averaging 4.5 hits per game.

The Mariners find themselves in a very similar boat as Philadelphia. They have a losing record of 13-17 but are still ranked No. 3 in their division: the AL West.

They are 8-6 at home proving that they can win in their own stadium. This team is in a situation where even their losing record is better than their stats. They don't rank inside the top-14 in any major statistical category.

Seattle lost the first game of this series 9-0.

Regional restrictions may apply.