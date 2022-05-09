How to Watch Phillies at Mariners

The Mariners and Phillies begin a three-game set in Seattle on Monday.

After snapping a six-game losing streak with a win over the Rays in the series finale on Sunday, the Mariners begin a three-game set against the Phillies.

Seattle stopped its losing skid thanks to a game-tying home run by Abraham Toro in the ninth inning to send the game to extra innings against Tampa Bay. Ty France then singled home the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning, leading to a 2-1 victory to snap a six-game slide.

As for the Phillies, they split a doubleheader with the rival Mets on Sunday. In the opener Bryce Harper homered off Mets ace Max Scherzer, as Philadelphia became the first team to beat Scherzer in a Mets uniform.

However, Mets slugger Pete Alonso homered twice and drove in five runs to lead the Mets to a 6-1 victory over the Phillies in the second game of the doubleheader.

The Phillies now head west after playing two games on Sunday to take on the Mariners in Seattle.

