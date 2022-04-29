Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Phillies are flying high coming off a four-game sweep as they begin their series against the Mets on Friday.

The Phillies are riding high after their last series as they swept the Rockies in four games. It comes at a perfect time for the Phils as they head to Queens to take on their biggest rival, the Mets, starting on Friday. These two teams played earlier in the month when the Mets took the series, winning two of three in Philadelphia. The sweep over Colorado got the Phillies back to .500 after a slow start while the Mets are looking to hold on to the best record in the National League after this series. 

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets:

Game Date: April 29, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

You can stream the Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Phillies took advantage of the many errors the Rockies committed and they didn't score fewer than seven runs in any of those four games. Meanwhile, New York's last series against the Cardinals was overshadowed by a benches-clearing brawl on Wednesday. 

Genesis Cabrera hit J.D. Davis in the eighth inning and in the top of the ninth, Yoan Lopez threw so near to Nolan Arenado's head that the star third baseman charged the mound. Arenado is appealing his two-game suspension for his role in the festivities. Regardless, New York kept winning, taking two of three from St. Louis. 

Tylor Megill will start for the Mets; he is pitching great so far with a 2.35 ERA. New York has won all four games he has started. Aaron Nola will go in the first game of this series for the Phillies. He pitched outstanding in his last outing, going seven innings and giving up only one hit in a Sunday Night Baseball matchup that was outshined by the very inconsistent strike zone of umpire Ángel Hernández. 

How To Watch

April
29
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
