How to Watch Phillies at Mets

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

An NL East rivalry will go down on Saturday when the Phillies travel to New York to face off against the Mets.

Taking a look at the Saturday schedule around the MLB, there are plenty of great matchups for fans to watch. Along with that statement, there are a few big-time rivalry games to watch as well. One of those rivalry matchups will feature the Phillies traveling to New York to take on the Mets.

How to Watch the Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets Today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 p.m. EST

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

You can live stream the Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into today's game, the Phillies have opened up the year with a 10-11 record. Philadelphia has a roster that should be able to compete for a spot in the playoffs. In game one of this series, the Phillies ended up losing to the Mets by a final score of 3-0 and would like to get some revenge.

On the other side of the diamond, the Mets have gotten off to a very hot start. New York holds a 15-6 record and looks the part of a legitimate National League contender. After winning game one, the Mets would like to make a statement to their division rival with another win today.

Both of these teams are loaded with talent and should put on a good show. Fans will not want to miss this game. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the big win.

Apr 16, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Bailey Falter (70) and catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) celebrate a 10-3 win over the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
