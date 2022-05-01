How to Watch Phillies at Mets

The rubber match between the Phillies and Mets on Sunday will be quite the pitching duel.

The Phillies have been playing great lately, winning five of their last six games and are starting to gain ground in the NL East on the division-leading Mets. They dropped the opener of this series in what turned out to be a combined no-hitter for the Mets.

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Today:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

The Phillies bounced back though in Game 2. New York had a 1-0 lead in the seventh inning, but Kyle Schwarber was able to bail the Phillies offense out. He hit a two-run go-ahead home run to split this series.

The rubber match will feature another great pitching duel. The Phillies will start Zach Eflin (1-1, 3.20 ERA). The Mets will be favored with future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer (3-0, 1.80 ERA) set to take the hill and continue to keep the team rolling. The team currently has the best record in the National League after the opening month and they show no signs of slowing down.

