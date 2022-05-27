How to Watch Phillies at Mets

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Phillies and Mets are set to square off in New York on Friday in MLB action.

With the 2022 MLB season moving forward so quickly, fans have already seen a ton of great action this season. On Friday, there will be more of the same. One intriguing game to watch will feature the Phillies hitting the road to take on the Mets in New York.

How to Watch the Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets Today:

Game Date: May 27, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream the Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to today's game, the Phillies have opened up the season with a 21-24 record. Philadelphia has a lot more talent than their record currently suggests. Last time out, the Phillies ended up beating the Braves by a final score of 4-1.

On the other side of the court, the Mets are 29-17 entering today's game. At this point in the season, New York looks like a team that could compete seriously in the National League. In their last game, the Mets ended up losing to the Giants by a rough final score of 9-3.

This should be a very entertaining game between two NL East rivals. Both teams are very talented and should put on a good show. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the big-time win this evening.

Regional restrictions may apply.

May 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura (2) is greeted by catcher Garrett Stubbs (21) after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
