How to Watch Phillies at Mets

The Phillies and Mets will face off on Sunday Night Baseball on Sunday in this huge NL East matchup.

The 2022 MLB season has been moving quickly and it's hard to believe how deep we already are into the year. However, fans will have plenty of great games to watch once again on Sunday. Finishing off the day will be a great Sunday Night Baseball matchup between the Phillies and Mets in New York.

How to Watch the Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets Today:

Game Date: May 29, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN2

Prior to tonight's game, the Phillies have gone 21-26 so far this season. Philadelphia has a lot more talent than their record indicates and many expect the team to turn things around. Last time out, the Phillies ended up falling to the Mets by a final score of 8-2 and will look for some revenge.

On the other side of the diamond, the Mets are 31-17 entering today's game. At this point in the year, New York appears to be a very real contender in the National League. After winning the first two games of this series, the Mets will look to finish off the sweep tonight.

This should be a very entertaining game to watch. Not only are these two teams both very talented, but they are division rivals as well. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the big win.

